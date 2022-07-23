Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 31

Transcription factors play key roles in the regulation of gene expression, but to do so, they must act within the nucleus. Like most proteins, however, transcription factors are translated in the cytoplasm. To enter the nucleus, transcription factors contain nuclear localization signals, which in some cases can work only when bound to some other molecule such as a steroid hormone. After entering the nucleus, transcription factors must bind to appropriate DNA sites and must interact with other transcription proteins at promoters, enhancers, and silencers. Transcription factors then activate or repress transcription through their activation or repression domains. Many drug therapies target transcription factors. Based on the information provided above, suggest three specific mechanisms through which a successful drug therapy, targeted to a transcription factor, might work.

Identify the key functional stages of transcription factors based on the passage: (1) entry into the nucleus via nuclear localization signals, (2) binding to DNA at promoters, enhancers, or silencers, and (3) activation or repression of transcription through their activation or repression domains.
Consider a drug that could interfere with the nuclear localization signal, preventing the transcription factor from entering the nucleus and thus blocking its ability to regulate gene expression.
Think about a drug that could inhibit the binding of the transcription factor to specific DNA sequences, such as promoters or enhancers, thereby preventing it from influencing transcription.
Explore the possibility of a drug that targets the activation or repression domains of the transcription factor, blocking its ability to activate or repress transcription even if it successfully binds DNA.
Summarize these mechanisms as distinct strategies: blocking nuclear entry, preventing DNA binding, and inhibiting transcriptional activation or repression, each representing a potential mode of drug action on transcription factors.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Localization Signals (NLS)

Nuclear localization signals are short amino acid sequences that direct proteins, like transcription factors, from the cytoplasm into the nucleus. Some NLSs require binding to other molecules, such as steroid hormones, to become active. Drugs can target these signals to block or enhance nuclear entry, thereby controlling transcription factor access to DNA.
DNA Binding and Regulatory Elements

Transcription factors regulate gene expression by binding specific DNA sequences at promoters, enhancers, or silencers. This binding is essential for recruiting or blocking the transcription machinery. Therapeutic agents can interfere with this DNA binding to modulate gene expression, either preventing or promoting transcription factor attachment.
Activation and Repression Domains of Transcription Factors

Activation and repression domains are regions within transcription factors that interact with other proteins to increase or decrease transcription. Drugs can target these domains to inhibit or mimic their function, altering the transcription factor’s ability to regulate gene expression and thus influencing cellular behavior.
