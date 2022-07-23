Skip to main content
During an examination of the genomic sequences surrounding the human β-globin gene, you discover a region of DNA that bears sequence resemblance to the glucocorticoid response element (GRE) of the human metallothionein IIA (hMTIIA) gene. Describe experiments that you would design to test
(1) whether this sequence was necessary for accurate β-globin gene expression and
(2) whether this sequence acted in the same way as the hMTIIA gene's GRE.

Step 1: To test whether the identified DNA sequence is necessary for accurate β-globin gene expression, design a reporter gene assay. Construct two versions of a plasmid: one containing the β-globin gene with the putative GRE-like sequence intact, and another with this sequence deleted or mutated. This allows comparison of gene expression levels with and without the sequence.
Step 2: Introduce these plasmids into an appropriate human cell line that normally expresses β-globin or can support its expression. Use a reporter gene (such as luciferase or GFP) linked to the β-globin promoter to quantitatively measure expression levels from each construct.
Step 3: Measure and compare the reporter gene expression from the wild-type and mutated constructs under basal conditions and after treatment with glucocorticoids (e.g., dexamethasone). This will reveal if the sequence is necessary for normal expression and if it responds to glucocorticoid signaling.
Step 4: To test whether the sequence acts like the hMTIIA gene's GRE, perform electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) using nuclear extracts from cells treated with glucocorticoids. Incubate labeled DNA probes containing the β-globin putative GRE and the known hMTIIA GRE separately with the extracts to see if similar protein-DNA complexes form, indicating binding by glucocorticoid receptor complexes.
Step 5: Additionally, perform chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays using antibodies against the glucocorticoid receptor to determine if the receptor physically binds to the β-globin GRE-like sequence in vivo, comparing this binding to that at the hMTIIA GRE. This will help confirm functional similarity in the cellular context.

Gene Regulatory Elements and Their Function

Gene regulatory elements, such as enhancers and response elements, are DNA sequences that control gene expression by serving as binding sites for transcription factors. These elements influence when, where, and how much a gene is expressed, often in response to specific signals like hormones. Understanding their role is essential for designing experiments to test their necessity and function in gene regulation.
Functional Genomics

Reporter Gene Assays and Mutagenesis

Reporter gene assays involve linking a regulatory DNA sequence to a measurable reporter gene (e.g., luciferase) to assess its effect on gene expression. Site-directed mutagenesis or deletion can be used to alter or remove the sequence to test its necessity. Comparing reporter activity with and without the sequence reveals its functional role in gene expression.
Transcription Factor Binding and Functional Equivalence Testing

To determine if a DNA sequence acts like a known response element, experiments such as electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) or chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) can test transcription factor binding. Functional equivalence can be assessed by comparing gene expression responses to stimuli (e.g., glucocorticoids) in constructs containing the test sequence versus the known GRE.
