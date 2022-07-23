Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
How do we know that misregulation of mRNA stability and decay is a contributing factor in some cancers?

Understand the concept of mRNA stability and decay: mRNA stability refers to how long an mRNA molecule remains intact in the cell before it is degraded. This process controls how much protein is produced from a gene, as unstable mRNAs lead to less protein synthesis.
Recognize that misregulation means the normal control of mRNA stability is disrupted, causing either excessive degradation or excessive stability of certain mRNAs, which can alter protein levels in cells.
Review experimental evidence from studies where researchers compare mRNA decay rates in normal cells versus cancer cells, often using techniques like RNA sequencing or reporter assays to measure mRNA half-lives.
Note that in some cancers, specific mRNAs that regulate cell growth or apoptosis (programmed cell death) are either abnormally stabilized or degraded, leading to uncontrolled cell proliferation or survival, which contributes to cancer development.
Conclude that by linking changes in mRNA stability and decay patterns to altered protein expression and cancer phenotypes, scientists demonstrate that misregulation of mRNA stability is a contributing factor in some cancers.

Posttranscriptional Regulation of Gene Expression

Posttranscriptional regulation involves controlling gene expression after mRNA is synthesized, including mRNA splicing, transport, stability, and decay. This regulation determines how much protein is produced from an mRNA transcript, affecting cellular function and response.
Penetrance and Expressivity

mRNA Stability and Decay Mechanisms

mRNA stability refers to the lifespan of an mRNA molecule before it is degraded. Specific sequences and proteins influence mRNA decay rates, which control protein levels. Misregulation of these processes can lead to abnormal protein expression linked to diseases like cancer.
mRNA Processing

Experimental Evidence Linking mRNA Decay to Cancer

Researchers use molecular biology techniques such as RNA sequencing, reporter assays, and decay rate measurements to identify changes in mRNA stability in cancer cells. These studies show that altered mRNA decay contributes to oncogene overexpression or tumor suppressor loss, implicating it in cancer development.
Cancer Characteristics
