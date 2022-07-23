Not the one you use?

Chapter 18, Problem 1d

How do we know that microRNAs negatively regulate target mRNAs?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that microRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNA molecules that regulate gene expression by binding to complementary sequences on target mRNAs, leading to their degradation or translational repression. Review experimental approaches such as reporter assays where a reporter gene is fused to the target mRNA sequence; observe that the presence of specific miRNAs reduces reporter gene expression, indicating negative regulation. View full solution Examine loss-of-function and gain-of-function experiments: knocking down or deleting a miRNA leads to increased levels of its target mRNA or protein, while overexpressing the miRNA decreases target expression. Consider biochemical methods like RNA immunoprecipitation to show physical association between miRNAs and their target mRNAs within the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), supporting direct regulation. Analyze genome-wide studies such as microarray or RNA sequencing data that reveal inverse correlations between miRNA levels and their predicted target mRNAs, reinforcing the concept of negative regulation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 More options