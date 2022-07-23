Textbook Question
How do we know that alternative splicing enables one gene to encode different isoforms with different functions?
How do we know that misregulation of mRNA stability and decay is a contributing factor in some cancers?
How do we know that double-stranded RNA molecules can control gene expression?
Write a short essay describing how an mRNA may be regulated in three different ways by specific cis-elements and RBPs.
List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.
Consider the CT/CGRP example of alternative splicing show. Which different types of alternative splicing patterns are represented?