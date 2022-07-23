Textbook Question
How do we know that misregulation of mRNA stability and decay is a contributing factor in some cancers?
580
views
How do we know that misregulation of mRNA stability and decay is a contributing factor in some cancers?
How do we know that double-stranded RNA molecules can control gene expression?
How do we know that microRNAs negatively regulate target mRNAs?
List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.
Consider the CT/CGRP example of alternative splicing show. Which different types of alternative splicing patterns are represented?
Explain how the use of alternative promoters and alternative polyadenylation signals produces mRNAs with different 5' and 3' ends.