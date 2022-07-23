Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Nonsense-mediated decay is an mRNA surveillance pathway that eliminates mRNAs with premature stop codons. How does the cell distinguish between normal mRNAs and those with a premature stop?

Understand that nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) is a quality control mechanism that targets mRNAs containing premature stop codons (also called nonsense codons) to prevent the production of truncated, potentially harmful proteins.
Recognize that during normal mRNA processing, exon junction complexes (EJCs) are deposited upstream of exon-exon junctions after splicing; these EJCs serve as markers for the cell to monitor mRNA integrity.
Learn that during the first round of translation, the ribosome removes EJCs as it moves along the mRNA; if the ribosome encounters a stop codon before the last EJC is removed, this indicates a premature stop codon.
Understand that the presence of an EJC downstream of a stop codon signals to the NMD machinery that the stop codon is premature, triggering the degradation of that mRNA.
Summarize that the cell distinguishes normal mRNAs from those with premature stops by checking whether translation terminates upstream of EJCs, using the position of stop codons relative to EJCs as a key indicator.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nonsense-Mediated Decay (NMD) Pathway

NMD is a cellular quality control mechanism that detects and degrades mRNAs containing premature stop codons to prevent the production of truncated, potentially harmful proteins. It ensures only properly processed mRNAs are translated, maintaining protein integrity.
Premature Stop Codons and Translation Termination

Premature stop codons are nonsense mutations that cause early termination of translation. The cell distinguishes these from normal stop codons by their position relative to downstream exon-exon junctions, which affects the recruitment of NMD factors.
Exon Junction Complex (EJC) and mRNA Surveillance

The EJC is a protein complex deposited near exon-exon junctions after splicing. During translation, if a stop codon is detected upstream of an EJC, it signals that the stop is premature, triggering NMD to degrade the faulty mRNA.
Textbook Question

Explain how the use of alternative promoters and alternative polyadenylation signals produces mRNAs with different 5' and 3' ends.

Textbook Question

Explain how a tissue-specific RNA-binding protein can lead to tissue-specific alternative splicing via splicing enhancers or splicing silencers.

Textbook Question

The regulation of mRNA decay relies heavily upon deadenylases and decapping enzymes. Explain how these classes of enzymes are critical to initiating mRNA decay.

Textbook Question

AU-rich elements (AREs) are cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate stability and decay. How is it possible that a single mRNA sequence element can serve to stabilize an mRNA in some cases and lead to its decay in other scenarios?

Textbook Question

What are processing bodies (P bodies), and what role do they play in mRNA regulation?

Textbook Question

In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'

