Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 2 - Mitosis and MeiosisProblem 31b
Chapter 2, Problem 31b

A species of cereal rye (Secale cereale) has a chromosome number of 14, while a species of Canadian wild rye (Elymus canadensis) has a chromosome number of 28. Sterile hybrids can be produced by crossing Secale with Elymus.
Given that none of the chromosomes pair at meiosis I in the sterile hybrid (Hang and Franckowlak, 1984), speculate on the anaphase I separation patterns of these chromosomes.

1
Understand the chromosome numbers: Secale cereale has 14 chromosomes (2n = 14), and Elymus canadensis has 28 chromosomes (2n = 28). The sterile hybrid will have a total of 14 + 28 = 42 chromosomes.
Recognize that the sterile hybrid is sterile because the chromosomes from the two species are not homologous and cannot pair during meiosis I. This means there will be no synapsis or crossing over.
During anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes typically separate to opposite poles. However, in this hybrid, since no homologous pairs are formed, the chromosomes will segregate randomly and independently.
Speculate on the separation pattern: Each chromosome will move to one of the two poles independently of the others. This random segregation will result in an unequal distribution of chromosomes in the daughter cells, leading to non-viable gametes.
Conclude that the lack of homologous pairing and random segregation of chromosomes during anaphase I is a key reason for the sterility of the hybrid, as it prevents the formation of balanced gametes with the correct chromosome number.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosome Number and Meiosis

Chromosome number refers to the total number of chromosomes in a cell. In meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair up and segregate into daughter cells. In the case of the sterile hybrid between Secale cereale (14 chromosomes) and Elymus canadensis (28 chromosomes), the mismatch in chromosome numbers leads to difficulties in pairing during meiosis, resulting in no homologous chromosomes aligning at meiosis I.
Hybrid Sterility

Hybrid sterility occurs when the offspring of two different species are unable to reproduce. In this case, the hybrid between Secale and Elymus is sterile because the differing chromosome numbers prevent proper pairing and segregation during meiosis, leading to gametes that lack the necessary genetic material for successful reproduction.
Anaphase I and Chromosome Separation

Anaphase I is the stage of meiosis where homologous chromosomes are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell. In the sterile hybrid, since no chromosomes pair during meiosis I, the separation pattern would involve random movement of unpaired chromosomes, leading to an unequal distribution and potentially resulting in gametes with varying and incomplete sets of chromosomes.
