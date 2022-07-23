A species of cereal rye (Secale cereale) has a chromosome number of 14, while a species of Canadian wild rye (Elymus canadensis) has a chromosome number of 28. Sterile hybrids can be produced by crossing Secale with Elymus.

Given that none of the chromosomes pair at meiosis I in the sterile hybrid (Hang and Franckowlak, 1984), speculate on the anaphase I separation patterns of these chromosomes.