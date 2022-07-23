Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.

Assume that each gamete resulting from Problem 29 fuses, in fertilization, with a normal haploid gamete. What combinations will result? What percentage of zygotes will be diploid, containing one paternal and one maternal member of each chromosome pair?