Contrast the chromatin fiber with the mitotic chromosome. How are the two structures related?
If one follows 50 primary oocytes in an animal through their various stages of oogenesis, how many secondary oocytes would be formed? How many first polar bodies would be formed? How many ootids would be formed? If one follows 50 primary spermatocytes in an animal through their various stages of spermatogenesis, how many secondary spermatocytes would be formed? How many spermatids would be formed?
Describe the 'folded-fiber' model of the mitotic chromosome.
You are given a metaphase chromosome preparation (a slide) from an unknown organism that contains 12 chromosomes. Two that are clearly smaller than the rest appear identical in length and centromere placement. Describe all that you can about these chromosomes.
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
In mitosis, what chromatid combination(s) will be present during metaphase? What combination(s) will be present at each pole at the completion of anaphase?
During meiosis I, assuming no crossing over, what chromatid combination(s) will be present at the completion of prophase I? Draw all possible alignments of chromatids as migration begins during early anaphase.
Are there any possible combinations present during prophase of meiosis II other than those that you drew in Problem 26? If so, draw them.