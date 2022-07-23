Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 24

If one follows 50 primary oocytes in an animal through their various stages of oogenesis, how many secondary oocytes would be formed? How many first polar bodies would be formed? How many ootids would be formed? If one follows 50 primary spermatocytes in an animal through their various stages of spermatogenesis, how many secondary spermatocytes would be formed? How many spermatids would be formed?

Understand the process of oogenesis: Each primary oocyte undergoes meiosis I to produce one secondary oocyte and one first polar body. Therefore, from 50 primary oocytes, the number of secondary oocytes and first polar bodies formed will be equal to the number of primary oocytes.
Calculate the number of secondary oocytes and first polar bodies: Since each primary oocyte produces 1 secondary oocyte and 1 first polar body, the total secondary oocytes = 50 and total first polar bodies = 50.
Next, consider the formation of ootids: Each secondary oocyte undergoes meiosis II to produce one ootid (which will mature into an ovum) and a second polar body. Since the problem only asks for ootids, the number of ootids formed equals the number of secondary oocytes.
Understand the process of spermatogenesis: Each primary spermatocyte undergoes meiosis I to produce two secondary spermatocytes. Therefore, from 50 primary spermatocytes, the number of secondary spermatocytes formed is twice the number of primary spermatocytes.
Calculate the number of spermatids: Each secondary spermatocyte undergoes meiosis II to produce two spermatids. Thus, the total number of spermatids formed is four times the number of primary spermatocytes.

Oogenesis Process and Outcomes

Oogenesis is the formation of female gametes where one primary oocyte undergoes meiosis to produce one secondary oocyte and one first polar body. The secondary oocyte then divides to form one ootid and a second polar body, but typically only one viable ovum results from each primary oocyte.
Polar Bodies Formation

Polar bodies are small cells produced during oogenesis that contain discarded genetic material. The first polar body forms after the first meiotic division, and the second polar body forms after the second division. They usually do not develop into ova and serve to reduce chromosome number while conserving cytoplasm in the oocyte.
Spermatogenesis Process and Outcomes

Spermatogenesis is the formation of male gametes where each primary spermatocyte undergoes meiosis I to form two secondary spermatocytes, which then divide in meiosis II to produce four spermatids. These spermatids mature into spermatozoa, resulting in four viable sperm from each primary spermatocyte.
