Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 1a

How do we know that chromosomes exist in homologous pairs?

Understand the concept of homologous chromosomes: these are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may have different alleles.
Examine the behavior of chromosomes during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair up during prophase I, forming structures called tetrads, which can be observed under a microscope.
Observe the results of genetic crosses and inheritance patterns, which show that traits are inherited in pairs, supporting the existence of chromosome pairs.
Consider karyotyping techniques, where chromosomes are stained and visualized during metaphase, revealing matched pairs based on size, shape, and banding patterns.
Review experimental evidence from studies such as those by Walter Sutton and Theodor Boveri, who linked chromosome behavior to Mendelian inheritance, confirming chromosomes exist in homologous pairs.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may carry different alleles. They pair up during meiosis, which provides evidence of their existence as pairs.
Chromosome Structure

Meiosis and Chromosome Pairing

During meiosis, homologous chromosomes physically pair and undergo recombination, visible under a microscope as bivalents or tetrads. This pairing behavior demonstrates that chromosomes exist in homologous pairs.
Meiosis Overview

Karyotyping and Chromosome Visualization

Karyotyping involves staining and visualizing chromosomes during metaphase, revealing chromosomes arranged in homologous pairs based on size, shape, and banding patterns. This technique provides direct visual evidence of chromosome pairs.
Human Sex Chromosomes
