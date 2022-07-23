Skip to main content
A widely used method for calculating the annealing temperature for a primer used in PCR is 5 degrees below the melting temperature, Tₘ(°C), which is computed by the equation 81.5+0.41×(%GC)−(675/N), where %GC is the percentage of GC nucleotides in the oligonucleotide and N is the length of the oligonucleotide. Notice from the formula that both the GC content and the length of the oligonucleotide are variables. Assuming you have the following oligonucleotide as a primer,
5′-TTGAAAATATTTCCCATTGCC-3′
Compute the annealing temperature for PCR. What is the relationship between %GC and? Why? (Note: In reality, this computation provides only a starting point for empirical determination of the most useful annealing temperature.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, determine the length (N) of the oligonucleotide by counting the total number of nucleotides in the sequence 5′-TTGAAAATATTTCCCATTGCC-3′.
Next, calculate the %GC content by counting the number of guanine (G) and cytosine (C) nucleotides in the sequence, then divide by the total length (N) and multiply by 100 to get the percentage.
Use the given formula for melting temperature (Tₘ): Tm°C=81.5+0.41×(%GC)675N to calculate Tₘ by substituting the values of %GC and N.
Calculate the annealing temperature by subtracting 5 degrees Celsius from the melting temperature: Tannealing°C = Tm°C - 5.
Understand the relationship between %GC and melting temperature: higher %GC increases Tₘ because G-C pairs form three hydrogen bonds, making the DNA more stable and harder to denature, whereas A-T pairs have only two hydrogen bonds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Melting Temperature (Tₘ) of DNA Primers

The melting temperature (Tₘ) is the temperature at which half of the DNA duplex dissociates into single strands, indicating primer stability. It depends on the primer's nucleotide composition, especially GC content, and length. Accurate Tₘ calculation is crucial for setting the annealing temperature in PCR to ensure specific binding.
Steps to DNA Replication

GC Content and Its Effect on DNA Stability

GC content refers to the percentage of guanine and cytosine bases in a DNA sequence. GC pairs form three hydrogen bonds, compared to two in AT pairs, making GC-rich regions more thermally stable. Higher %GC increases the melting temperature, influencing primer binding strength during PCR.
Annealing Temperature in PCR

Annealing temperature is the temperature at which primers bind to the target DNA during PCR. It is typically set a few degrees below the primer's Tₘ to promote specific hybridization. Correct annealing temperature balances primer binding efficiency and specificity, affecting PCR success.
