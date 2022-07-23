Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 20 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 29a
Chapter 20, Problem 29a

The gel presented here shows the pattern of bands of fragments produced with several restriction enzymes. The enzymes used are identified above the lanes of the gel, and six possible restriction maps are shown in the column to the right.
One of the six restriction maps shown is consistent with the pattern of bands shown in the gel.
From your analysis of the pattern of bands on the gel, select the correct restriction map and explain your reasoning.

Step 1: Understand the principle behind restriction mapping. Each restriction enzyme cuts DNA at specific sequences, producing fragments of characteristic sizes. When these fragments are run on a gel, they separate by size, creating a pattern of bands.
Step 2: Examine the gel lanes corresponding to each restriction enzyme. Note the number and sizes of the bands in each lane. These sizes represent the lengths of DNA fragments produced by cutting with that enzyme.
Step 3: Compare the observed fragment sizes from the gel with the predicted fragment sizes for each of the six possible restriction maps. For each map, calculate the expected fragment lengths by measuring the distances between restriction sites for each enzyme.
Step 4: Identify which restriction map's predicted fragment sizes match the band pattern on the gel for all enzymes. This map will have fragment sizes that correspond to the observed bands in every lane.
Step 5: Confirm your choice by ensuring that the combined fragment sizes for each enzyme add up to the total length of the DNA molecule, and that the pattern is consistent across all enzymes, supporting the selected restriction map.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restriction Enzymes and DNA Fragmentation

Restriction enzymes are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, producing fragments of varying lengths. Each enzyme recognizes a unique site, so digesting DNA with different enzymes results in distinct fragment patterns. Understanding how these enzymes cut DNA is essential for interpreting gel electrophoresis results.
Gel Electrophoresis and Band Patterns

Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments based on size, with smaller fragments migrating faster through the gel matrix. The resulting band pattern reflects the lengths of DNA fragments produced by restriction enzyme digestion. Analyzing these patterns helps infer the arrangement of restriction sites on the DNA.
Restriction Mapping

Restriction mapping involves determining the order and distance between restriction sites on a DNA molecule by analyzing fragment sizes from single and combined enzyme digests. By comparing observed band patterns to predicted fragment sizes, one can deduce the correct restriction map that matches the gel data.
Textbook Question

What techniques can scientists use to determine if a particular transgene has been integrated into the genome of an organism?

Textbook Question

Gene targeting and gene editing are both techniques for removing or modifying a particular gene, each of which can produce the same ultimate goal. What is the main technical difference in how DNA is modified that differs between these approaches?

Textbook Question

The CRISPR-Cas system has great potential but also raises many ethical issues about its potential applications because, theoretically, it can be used to edit any gene in the genome. What do you think are some of the concerns about the use of CRISPR-Cas on humans? Should CRISPR-Cas applications be limited for use on only certain human genes but not others? Explain your answers.

Textbook Question

The gel presented here shows the pattern of bands of fragments produced with several restriction enzymes. The enzymes used are identified above the lanes of the gel, and six possible restriction maps are shown in the column to the right.

One of the six restriction maps shown is consistent with the pattern of bands shown in the gel.

The highlighted bands (magenta) in the gel were hybridized with a probe for the gene pep during a Southern blot. Where in the gel is the pep gene located? 

Textbook Question

A widely used method for calculating the annealing temperature for a primer used in PCR is 5 degrees below the melting temperature, Tₘ(°C), which is computed by the equation 81.5+0.41×(%GC)−(675/N), where %GC is the percentage of GC nucleotides in the oligonucleotide and N is the length of the oligonucleotide. Notice from the formula that both the GC content and the length of the oligonucleotide are variables. Assuming you have the following oligonucleotide as a primer,

5′-TTGAAAATATTTCCCATTGCC-3′

Compute the annealing temperature for PCR. What is the relationship between %GC and? Why? (Note: In reality, this computation provides only a starting point for empirical determination of the most useful annealing temperature.)

Textbook Question

Most of the techniques (blotting, cloning, PCR, etc.) are dependent on hybridization (annealing) between different populations of nucleic acids. The length of the strands, temperature, and percentage of GC nucleotides weigh considerably on hybridization. Two other components commonly used in hybridization protocols are monovalent ions and formamide. A formula that takes monovalent Na⁺ ions (M[Na⁺]) and formamide concentrations into consideration to compute a Tₘ (temperature of melting) is as follows:

Tₘ=81.5+16.6(log M[Na+])+0.41(%GC)−0.72(%formamide)

For the following concentrations of Na⁺ and formamide, calculate the Tₘ. Assume 45% GC content.

  [Na⁺]  % Formamide

  0.825      20

  0.825      40

  0.165      20

  0.165      40

