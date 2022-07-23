Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug 12th Edition Concepts of Genetics
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology Problem 28
Chapter 20, Problem 28

The CRISPR-Cas system has great potential but also raises many ethical issues about its potential applications because, theoretically, it can be used to edit any gene in the genome. What do you think are some of the concerns about the use of CRISPR-Cas on humans? Should CRISPR-Cas applications be limited for use on only certain human genes but not others? Explain your answers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the CRISPR-Cas system as a powerful gene-editing tool that allows precise modifications to DNA sequences within the genome, which can potentially correct genetic disorders or alter traits.
Step 2: Identify ethical concerns related to CRISPR-Cas use in humans, such as unintended off-target effects, long-term health consequences, potential for creating genetic inequalities, and the moral implications of altering human germline cells that can be inherited by future generations.
Step 3: Consider the debate about limiting CRISPR-Cas applications to certain genes, focusing on the distinction between therapeutic uses (e.g., correcting disease-causing mutations) versus enhancement purposes (e.g., altering physical traits or intelligence), which raises questions about fairness, consent, and societal impact.
Step 4: Reflect on the importance of regulatory frameworks and ethical guidelines to ensure responsible use of CRISPR-Cas technology, balancing scientific advancement with respect for human rights and safety.
Step 5: Formulate your position by weighing the potential benefits of CRISPR-Cas in treating genetic diseases against the risks and ethical dilemmas, and explain whether you believe restrictions should be placed on which human genes can be edited and why.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

CRISPR-Cas System and Gene Editing

CRISPR-Cas is a powerful gene-editing technology that allows precise modification of DNA sequences within organisms. It uses a guide RNA to target specific genes and the Cas enzyme to cut DNA, enabling gene insertion, deletion, or alteration. This technology has vast potential in medicine, agriculture, and research.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Regulation

Ethical Concerns in Human Gene Editing

Ethical issues arise from the potential misuse of CRISPR-Cas, such as unintended genetic changes, germline editing affecting future generations, and social inequalities. Concerns include consent, safety, and the possibility of creating 'designer babies' or exacerbating discrimination based on genetic traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:51
Human Genome Composition

Regulation and Limitations of Gene Editing

Regulating CRISPR-Cas involves setting boundaries on which genes can be edited to balance benefits and risks. Limitations may focus on therapeutic uses for serious diseases while restricting enhancements or non-medical modifications, ensuring responsible use and addressing societal and ethical implications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Regulation
