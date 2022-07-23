The U.S. Department of Justice has established a database that catalogs PCR amplification products from short tandem repeats of the Y chromosome (Y-STRs) in humans. The database contains polymorphisms of five U.S. ethnic groups (African-Americans, European Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asian-Americans) as well as the worldwide population.

Y-STRs from the nonrecombining region of the Y chromosome (NRY) have special relevance for forensic purposes. Why?