Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 20 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 32b
Chapter 20, Problem 32b

In humans, congenital heart disease is a common birth defect that affects approximately 1 out of 125 live births. Using reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR), Samir Zaidi and colleagues [(2013) Nature 498:220.223] determined that approximately 10 percent of the cases resulted from point mutations, often involving histone function. To capture products of gene expression in developing hearts, they used oligo(dT) in their reverse transcription protocol.
Compared with oligo(dT) primers, a pool of random sequence primers requires a trickier assessment of annealing temperature. Why?

1
Understand the role of primers in reverse transcription: Primers are short sequences of nucleotides that bind to specific regions of RNA to initiate the synthesis of complementary DNA (cDNA). Oligo(dT) primers specifically bind to the poly-A tail of mRNA, while random sequence primers can bind to any RNA sequence.
Recognize the difference in binding specificity: Oligo(dT) primers have a predictable binding site (the poly-A tail), which simplifies the annealing process. Random sequence primers, on the other hand, can bind to multiple sites across the RNA, making their binding less predictable.
Consider the impact on annealing temperature: The annealing temperature is determined by the melting temperature (Tm) of the primer-RNA hybrid. Oligo(dT) primers have a consistent sequence, allowing for a straightforward calculation of Tm. Random sequence primers, however, have variable sequences and binding sites, which complicates the assessment of Tm.
Account for primer design challenges: Random sequence primers require careful optimization to ensure efficient and specific binding across diverse RNA sequences. This involves testing different annealing temperatures to find the optimal conditions for reverse transcription.
Understand the experimental implications: Using random sequence primers can provide broader coverage of RNA transcripts, but the variability in annealing temperature requires additional experimental controls and optimization to ensure reliable results.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR)

RT-PCR is a laboratory technique used to convert RNA into complementary DNA (cDNA) using the enzyme reverse transcriptase. This process allows researchers to amplify specific RNA sequences, making it easier to study gene expression. In the context of congenital heart disease, RT-PCR can help identify mutations affecting gene function, which may contribute to the condition.
Eukaryotic Transcription

Oligo(dT) Primers vs. Random Sequence Primers

Oligo(dT) primers are short sequences of thymidine nucleotides that specifically bind to the poly-A tail of mRNA, allowing for the selective amplification of mRNA transcripts. In contrast, random sequence primers bind to various RNA sequences, making their annealing less predictable. This variability requires careful optimization of annealing temperatures to ensure efficient and specific binding during the PCR process.
Sequencing Overview

Annealing Temperature in PCR

The annealing temperature in PCR is the temperature at which primers bind to the target DNA or RNA sequences. It is crucial for the specificity and efficiency of the amplification process. For random sequence primers, the optimal annealing temperature can vary widely due to their diverse sequences, necessitating a more complex assessment compared to the more uniform binding of oligo(dT) primers.
Genetic Cloning
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Most of the techniques (blotting, cloning, PCR, etc.) are dependent on hybridization (annealing) between different populations of nucleic acids. The length of the strands, temperature, and percentage of GC nucleotides weigh considerably on hybridization. Two other components commonly used in hybridization protocols are monovalent ions and formamide. A formula that takes monovalent Na⁺ ions (M[Na⁺]) and formamide concentrations into consideration to compute a Tₘ (temperature of melting) is as follows:

Tₘ=81.5+16.6(log M[Na+])+0.41(%GC)−0.72(%formamide)

For the following concentrations of Na⁺ and formamide, calculate the Tₘ. Assume 45% GC content.

  [Na⁺]  % Formamide

  0.825      20

  0.825      40

  0.165      20

  0.165      40

Textbook Question

Most of the techniques described in this chapter (blotting, cloning, PCR, etc.) are dependent on hybridization (annealing) between different populations of nucleic acids. The length of the strands, temperature, and percentage of GC nucleotides weigh considerably on hybridization. Two other components commonly used in hybridization protocols are monovalent ions and formamide. A formula that takes monovalent Na⁺ ions (M[Na⁺]) and formamide concentrations into consideration to compute a Tₘ (temperature of melting) is as follows:

Tₘ=81.5+16.6(log M[Na+])+0.41(%GC)−0.72(%formamide)

Given that formamide competes for hydrogen bond locations on nucleic acid bases and monovalent cations are attracted to the negative charges on nucleic acids, explain why the Tₘ varies as described in part (a).

Textbook Question

In humans, congenital heart disease is a common birth defect that affects approximately 1 out of 125 live births. Using reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR), Samir Zaidi and colleagues [(2013) Nature 498:220.223] determined that approximately 10 percent of the cases resulted from point mutations, often involving histone function. To capture products of gene expression in developing hearts, they used oligo(dT) in their reverse transcription protocol.

How would such a high %T in a primer influence annealing temperature?

Textbook Question

In humans, congenital heart disease is a common birth defect that affects approximately 1 out of 125 live births. Using reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR), Samir Zaidi and colleagues [(2013) Nature 498:220.223] determined that approximately 10 percent of the cases resulted from point mutations, often involving histone function. To capture products of gene expression in developing hearts, they used oligo(dT) in their reverse transcription protocol.

If one were interested in comparing the quantitative distribution of gene expression in, say, the right and left sides of a developing heart, how might one proceed using RT-PCR?

Textbook Question

The U.S. Department of Justice has established a database that catalogs PCR amplification products from short tandem repeats of the Y chromosome (Y-STRs) in humans. The database contains polymorphisms of five U.S. ethnic groups (African-Americans, European Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asian-Americans) as well as the worldwide population.

Given that STRs are repeats of varying lengths, for example (TCTG)₉₋₁₇ or (TAT)₆₋₁₄, explain how PCR could reveal differences (polymorphisms) among individuals. How could the Department of Justice make use of those differences?

Textbook Question

The U.S. Department of Justice has established a database that catalogs PCR amplification products from short tandem repeats of the Y chromosome (Y-STRs) in humans. The database contains polymorphisms of five U.S. ethnic groups (African-Americans, European Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asian-Americans) as well as the worldwide population.

Y-STRs from the nonrecombining region of the Y chromosome (NRY) have special relevance for forensic purposes. Why?

