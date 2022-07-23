Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 26
Chapter 22, Problem 26

Craig Venter and others have constructed synthetic copies of viral genomes. For example, the genome for poliovirus and the 1918 influenza strain responsible for the pandemic flu have been assembled this way. The United States currently has a moratorium on federal funding for 'gain-of-function' experiments which increase the virulence or transmission potential of viruses. What concerns might ethicists have about synthetic biology studies involving potential pandemic pathogens?

Step 1: Understand the concept of synthetic biology, which involves designing and constructing new biological parts, devices, and systems, or re-designing existing natural biological systems for useful purposes, such as creating synthetic viral genomes.
Step 2: Recognize that 'gain-of-function' experiments refer to research that enhances the ability of a pathogen to cause disease or spread, which can increase the risk associated with handling such organisms.
Step 3: Identify the ethical concerns related to synthetic biology studies on potential pandemic pathogens, including the risk of accidental release of a highly virulent or transmissible virus that could cause widespread disease.
Step 4: Consider the dual-use dilemma, where research intended for beneficial purposes (like understanding viruses) could also be misused for harmful purposes, such as bioterrorism or creating more dangerous pathogens.
Step 5: Reflect on the importance of regulatory oversight, transparency, and risk-benefit analysis in conducting such research to balance scientific advancement with public safety and ethical responsibility.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Biology and Genome Synthesis

Synthetic biology involves designing and constructing new biological parts or entire genomes, such as viral genomes, using chemical synthesis. This technology enables scientists to recreate or modify organisms at the genetic level, which can help study viruses but also raises concerns about creating potentially harmful pathogens.
Gain-of-Function Research

Gain-of-function research refers to experiments that enhance the properties of organisms, such as increasing a virus's transmissibility or virulence. While it can provide insights into disease mechanisms and preparedness, it poses risks of accidental release or misuse, leading to ethical debates and regulatory moratoria.
Ethical and Biosafety Concerns in Pandemic Pathogen Research

Ethicists worry that synthetic biology studies on dangerous pathogens might lead to accidental outbreaks, bioterrorism, or unintended consequences. They emphasize the need for strict oversight, risk assessment, and balancing scientific benefits against public health and safety risks.
