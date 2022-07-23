A number of mouse models for human cystic fibrosis (CF) exist. Each of these mouse strains is transgenic and bears a different specific CFTR gene mutation. The mutations are the same as those seen in several varieties of human CF. These transgenic CF mice are being used to study the range of different phenotypes that characterize CF in humans. They are also used as models to test potential CF drugs. Unfortunately, most transgenic mouse CF strains do not show one of the most characteristic symptoms of human CF, that of lung congestion. Can you think of a reason why mouse CF strains do not display this symptom of human CF?