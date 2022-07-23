Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 25

A number of mouse models for human cystic fibrosis (CF) exist. Each of these mouse strains is transgenic and bears a different specific CFTR gene mutation. The mutations are the same as those seen in several varieties of human CF. These transgenic CF mice are being used to study the range of different phenotypes that characterize CF in humans. They are also used as models to test potential CF drugs. Unfortunately, most transgenic mouse CF strains do not show one of the most characteristic symptoms of human CF, that of lung congestion. Can you think of a reason why mouse CF strains do not display this symptom of human CF?

Understand the role of the CFTR gene: The CFTR gene encodes a protein that functions as a channel for chloride ions across cell membranes. Mutations in this gene can disrupt ion transport, leading to the symptoms of cystic fibrosis (CF).
Consider species-specific differences: Mice and humans have different respiratory systems. The size, structure, and function of the lungs in mice differ from those in humans, which may affect how CF symptoms manifest.
Evaluate mucus production: In humans, CF is characterized by thick, sticky mucus in the lungs, leading to congestion. Mice may produce mucus differently, or their mucus may not be as thick or sticky, preventing lung congestion.
Examine immune response: The immune response to CFTR mutations may differ between species. Mice might have a different inflammatory response, which could influence the development of lung congestion.
Consider environmental factors: The laboratory environment where mice are kept might not replicate the conditions that exacerbate lung congestion in humans, such as exposure to certain pathogens or pollutants.

CFTR Gene and Its Role in Cystic Fibrosis

The CFTR gene encodes a protein that functions as a chloride channel in epithelial cells, crucial for maintaining fluid balance in tissues. Mutations in CFTR disrupt ion transport, leading to thick mucus buildup, especially in lungs, causing congestion and infection. Understanding CFTR mutations helps explain the disease's symptoms and variability across species.
Pleiotropy

Species Differences in Disease Phenotypes

Different species can exhibit distinct disease symptoms due to variations in anatomy, physiology, and gene expression. In CF mouse models, lung structure and immune responses differ from humans, which may prevent typical lung congestion despite having the same CFTR mutations. Recognizing these differences is key to interpreting animal model results.
Mutations and Phenotypes

Limitations of Transgenic Mouse Models in Human Disease Research

Transgenic mouse models replicate human gene mutations but may not fully mimic human disease phenotypes due to species-specific factors. These limitations include differences in organ systems, compensatory mechanisms, and environmental interactions, which can affect symptom manifestation and drug responses, highlighting the need for cautious extrapolation to humans.
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy
Yeager, M., et al. [(2007) Nature Genetics 39:645–649] and Sladek, R., et al. [(2007) Nature 445:881–885] have used single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to identify novel risk loci for prostate cancer and Type 2 diabetes, respectively. Each study suggests that disease-risk genes can be identified that significantly contribute to the disease state. Given your understanding of such complex diseases, what would you determine as reasonable factors to consider when interpreting the results of GWAS?

In 2010, a U.S. District Judge ruled to invalidate Myriad Genetics' patents on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Judge Sweet noted that since the genes are part of the natural world, they are not patentable. Myriad Genetics also holds patents on the development of a direct-to-consumer test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

Would you agree with the ruling to invalidate the patenting of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes? If you were asked to judge the patenting of the direct-to-consumer test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, how would you rule?

In 2010, a U.S. District Judge ruled to invalidate Myriad Genetics' patents on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Judge Sweet noted that since the genes are part of the natural world, they are not patentable. Myriad Genetics also holds patents on the development of a direct-to-consumer test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

J. Craig Venter has filed a patent application for his 'first-ever human-made life form.' This patent is designed to cover the genome of M. genitalium. Would your ruling for Venter's 'organism' be different from the judge's ruling on patenting of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes?

Craig Venter and others have constructed synthetic copies of viral genomes. For example, the genome for poliovirus and the 1918 influenza strain responsible for the pandemic flu have been assembled this way. The United States currently has a moratorium on federal funding for 'gain-of-function' experiments which increase the virulence or transmission potential of viruses. What concerns might ethicists have about synthetic biology studies involving potential pandemic pathogens?

