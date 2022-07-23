Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 1a

What experimental evidence confirms that we have introduced a useful gene into a transgenic organism and that it performs as we anticipate?

Step 1: Begin by identifying the transgenic organism and the gene of interest that has been introduced. This involves understanding the purpose of the gene and the expected phenotype or function it should confer to the organism.
Step 2: Use molecular techniques such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) or Southern blotting to confirm the presence of the introduced gene in the organism's genome. These methods detect specific DNA sequences and verify successful integration.
Step 3: Assess the expression of the introduced gene by analyzing mRNA levels using techniques like RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription PCR) or Northern blotting. This step ensures that the gene is actively transcribed into RNA.
Step 4: Evaluate protein production by performing Western blotting or ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) to confirm that the gene is translated into its corresponding protein. This step verifies functional expression at the protein level.
Step 5: Conduct phenotypic or functional assays to determine if the transgenic organism exhibits the anticipated traits or behaviors. For example, if the gene confers resistance to a specific pathogen, test the organism's resistance under controlled conditions.

Transgenic Organisms

Transgenic organisms are those that have been genetically modified to contain a gene or genes from another species. This process involves techniques such as gene cloning and transformation, allowing for the introduction of specific traits. Understanding how these organisms are created and the implications of their genetic modifications is crucial for evaluating their functionality and utility.
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy

Gene Expression Analysis

Gene expression analysis involves measuring the activity of a gene to determine if it is being expressed in the transgenic organism. Techniques such as quantitative PCR, Northern blotting, or RNA sequencing can be used to assess the presence and levels of mRNA, indicating whether the introduced gene is functioning as intended. This analysis is essential for confirming the successful integration and activity of the transgene.
Penetrance and Expressivity

Phenotypic Assessment

Phenotypic assessment refers to the evaluation of observable traits or characteristics in an organism. In the context of transgenic organisms, this involves assessing whether the introduced gene produces the expected traits, such as increased resistance to pests or enhanced growth rates. By comparing the phenotypes of transgenic organisms with non-transgenic controls, researchers can determine the effectiveness of the genetic modification.
Mutations and Phenotypes
How does a positive ASO test for sickle-cell anemia determine that an individual is homozygous recessive for the mutation that causes sickle-cell anemia?

From microarray analysis, how do we know what genes are being expressed in a specific tissue?

How can we correlate the genome with RNA expression data in a tissue or a single cell?

