Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
DNA sequencing of a breast tumor reveals mutations in the BRCA1 gene.
Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
DNA sequencing of a breast tumor reveals mutations in the BRCA1 gene.
Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
Genetic testing in a healthy teenager identifies an SNP correlated with autism.
Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
An adult diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS) has a genetic test that reveals an SNP in the GABRB3 gene that is significantly more common in people with AS than the general population.
Maternal blood tests for three pregnant women revealed they would be having boys, yet subsequent ultrasound images showed all three were pregnant with girls. In each case Y chromosome sequences in each mother's blood originated from transplanted organs they had received from men! This demonstrates one dramatic example of a limitation of genetic analysis of maternal blood samples. What kind of information could have been collected from each mother in advance of these tests to better inform physicians prior to performing each test?
What is the main purpose of genome-wide association studies (GWAS)? How can information from GWAS be used to inform scientists and physicians about genetic diseases?
Describe how the team from the J. Craig Venter Institute created a synthetic genome. How did the team demonstrate that the genome converted the recipient strain of bacteria into a different strain?