Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 9e
Chapter 22, Problem 9e

Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
An adult diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS) has a genetic test that reveals an SNP in the GABRB3 gene that is significantly more common in people with AS than the general population.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between diagnostic and prognostic tests: Diagnostic tests are used to confirm or rule out a specific genetic condition in an individual who is showing symptoms. Prognostic tests, on the other hand, provide information about the likely course or outcome of a condition, often predicting the severity or progression of a disease.
Analyze the scenario: The individual has already been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS). The genetic test is being used to identify a SNP (single nucleotide polymorphism) in the GABRB3 gene that is more common in people with AS than in the general population.
Determine the purpose of the test: Since the individual is already diagnosed with AS, the test is not being used to confirm the diagnosis. Instead, it is identifying a genetic variant associated with the condition, which could provide information about the genetic basis or potential progression of AS.
Classify the test: Based on the purpose, this test is more aligned with a prognostic test because it provides additional information about the genetic factors associated with AS rather than diagnosing the condition itself.
Conclude: The genetic test in this scenario is a prognostic test, as it is not used to diagnose AS but rather to explore genetic associations that may have implications for understanding the condition's progression or characteristics.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prognostic vs. Diagnostic Testing

Prognostic tests are used to predict the likelihood of developing a disease or the likely course of an existing disease, while diagnostic tests are used to confirm or rule out a specific condition. Understanding the distinction is crucial for interpreting genetic test results, as it informs whether the test is assessing risk or confirming a diagnosis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:17
Traditional vs. Next-Gen

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)

A Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) is a variation at a single position in a DNA sequence among individuals. SNPs can influence how individuals respond to diseases, medications, and environmental factors, making them significant in genetic testing for both diagnostic and prognostic purposes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks

GABRB3 Gene and Asperger Syndrome

The GABRB3 gene encodes a subunit of the GABA receptor, which is involved in inhibitory neurotransmission in the brain. Variations in this gene have been associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, including Asperger syndrome, highlighting the importance of genetic testing in understanding the genetic basis of such conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?

ASO testing determines that an individual is a carrier for the mutant β-globin allele (βˢ) found in sickle-cell anemia.

740
views
Textbook Question

Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?

DNA sequencing of a breast tumor reveals mutations in the BRCA1 gene.

667
views
Textbook Question

Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?

Genetic testing in a healthy teenager identifies an SNP correlated with autism.

634
views
Textbook Question

Does genetic analysis by ASO testing allow for detection of epigenetic changes that may contribute to a genetic disorder? Explain your answer.

507
views
Textbook Question

Maternal blood tests for three pregnant women revealed they would be having boys, yet subsequent ultrasound images showed all three were pregnant with girls. In each case Y chromosome sequences in each mother's blood originated from transplanted organs they had received from men! This demonstrates one dramatic example of a limitation of genetic analysis of maternal blood samples. What kind of information could have been collected from each mother in advance of these tests to better inform physicians prior to performing each test?

474
views
Textbook Question

What is the main purpose of genome-wide association studies (GWAS)? How can information from GWAS be used to inform scientists and physicians about genetic diseases?

1029
views
1
rank