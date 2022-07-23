Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 11

Maternal blood tests for three pregnant women revealed they would be having boys, yet subsequent ultrasound images showed all three were pregnant with girls. In each case Y chromosome sequences in each mother's blood originated from transplanted organs they had received from men! This demonstrates one dramatic example of a limitation of genetic analysis of maternal blood samples. What kind of information could have been collected from each mother in advance of these tests to better inform physicians prior to performing each test?

Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The maternal blood test detects Y chromosome sequences, which are typically associated with male fetuses. However, in this case, the Y chromosome sequences originated from transplanted organs received from male donors, not the fetus.
Step 2: Recognize the limitation of the test. The maternal blood test cannot distinguish between Y chromosome sequences from the fetus and those from other sources, such as transplanted organs. This highlights the importance of considering external factors that may affect genetic analysis results.
Step 3: Collect medical history of the mother. Physicians should gather detailed information about the mother's medical history, including any organ transplants, blood transfusions, or other procedures that could introduce foreign DNA into her bloodstream.
Step 4: Perform additional genetic tests. To confirm the origin of the Y chromosome sequences, physicians could use more specific tests, such as analyzing the genetic markers unique to the fetus or comparing the detected sequences to the donor's DNA profile.
Step 5: Educate and inform the patient. Physicians should explain the limitations of maternal blood tests and discuss alternative methods for determining fetal sex, such as ultrasound imaging or amniocentesis, especially in cases where external DNA sources are present.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fetal DNA in Maternal Blood

Fetal DNA can be found in the maternal bloodstream, allowing for non-invasive prenatal testing. This DNA is typically a mixture of maternal and fetal genetic material, and its analysis can provide information about the fetus's sex and potential genetic disorders. However, the presence of male DNA in maternal blood can lead to misleading results, especially if the mother has received male organ transplants.
Maternal Effect

Transplant Immunology

Transplant immunology studies how the immune system responds to transplanted organs. When a woman receives a male organ transplant, Y chromosome sequences from the donor can circulate in her blood. This can complicate genetic testing, as the presence of these sequences may be misinterpreted as indicating a male fetus, highlighting the importance of understanding a patient's medical history before genetic testing.

Pre-Test Genetic Counseling

Pre-test genetic counseling involves discussing the implications, limitations, and potential outcomes of genetic tests with patients. This process can help identify any factors that may affect test results, such as previous organ transplants or genetic conditions in the family. By gathering comprehensive medical histories, healthcare providers can better inform patients and interpret test results more accurately.
History of Genetics
Textbook Question

Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?

Genetic testing in a healthy teenager identifies an SNP correlated with autism.

Textbook Question

Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?

An adult diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS) has a genetic test that reveals an SNP in the GABRB3 gene that is significantly more common in people with AS than the general population.

Textbook Question

Does genetic analysis by ASO testing allow for detection of epigenetic changes that may contribute to a genetic disorder? Explain your answer.

507
Textbook Question

What is the main purpose of genome-wide association studies (GWAS)? How can information from GWAS be used to inform scientists and physicians about genetic diseases?

Textbook Question

Describe how the team from the J. Craig Venter Institute created a synthetic genome. How did the team demonstrate that the genome converted the recipient strain of bacteria into a different strain?

Textbook Question

Consider ethical issues associated with creating a synthetic human genome. Are there specific applications for a synthetic human genome that you support? Is creating a synthetic genome enhanced with genes for certain kinds of traits one of those applications?

