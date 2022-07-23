Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
Genetic testing in a healthy teenager identifies an SNP correlated with autism.
Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
Genetic testing in a healthy teenager identifies an SNP correlated with autism.
Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
An adult diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS) has a genetic test that reveals an SNP in the GABRB3 gene that is significantly more common in people with AS than the general population.
Does genetic analysis by ASO testing allow for detection of epigenetic changes that may contribute to a genetic disorder? Explain your answer.
What is the main purpose of genome-wide association studies (GWAS)? How can information from GWAS be used to inform scientists and physicians about genetic diseases?
Describe how the team from the J. Craig Venter Institute created a synthetic genome. How did the team demonstrate that the genome converted the recipient strain of bacteria into a different strain?
Consider ethical issues associated with creating a synthetic human genome. Are there specific applications for a synthetic human genome that you support? Is creating a synthetic genome enhanced with genes for certain kinds of traits one of those applications?