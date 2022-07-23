Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics
Ch. 23 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 24b
Chapter 23, Problem 24b

Dominguez et al. (2004) suggest that by studying genes that determine growth and tissue specification in the eye of Drosophila, much can be learned about human eye development.
What evidence indicates that the eyeless gene is part of a developmental network?

Understand the concept of a developmental network: It refers to a group of genes that interact with each other to control the development of a specific organ or tissue, such as the eye.
Recognize that the eyeless gene in Drosophila is homologous to the Pax6 gene in humans, which is known to play a crucial role in eye development across species.
Examine experimental evidence showing that mutations in the eyeless gene lead to defects in eye formation, indicating its essential role in the developmental process.
Look for studies demonstrating that the eyeless gene regulates or interacts with other genes involved in growth and tissue specification, suggesting it functions within a network rather than acting alone.
Consider findings where ectopic expression of the eyeless gene can induce eye development in non-eye tissues, supporting the idea that it is a key regulatory gene within a broader developmental network.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Developmental Gene Networks

Developmental gene networks are interconnected groups of genes that regulate the growth and formation of tissues and organs. These networks involve genes that control each other's expression, creating coordinated patterns essential for proper development. Understanding these networks helps explain how complex structures like the eye form from genetic instructions.
The Eyeless Gene and Its Role

The eyeless gene in Drosophila is a master regulatory gene that controls eye development by activating other genes in the pathway. Its function is conserved across species, meaning similar genes influence eye formation in humans. Evidence of its role in a network includes its ability to regulate multiple downstream targets and interact with other developmental genes.
Conservation of Genetic Pathways Across Species

Many developmental genes and pathways are conserved between species, such as between fruit flies and humans. This conservation means studying genes like eyeless in Drosophila can reveal insights into human development. Similar gene functions and interactions across species support the idea that eyeless is part of a broader, evolutionarily conserved developmental network.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Much of what we know about gene interactions in development has been learned using nematodes, yeast, flies, and bacteria. This is due, in part, to the relative ease of genetic manipulation of these well-characterized genomes. However, of great interest are gene interactions involving complex diseases in humans. Wang and White [(2011). Nature Methods 8(4):341–346] describe work using RNAi to examine the interactive proteome in mammalian cells. They mention that knockdown inefficiencies and off-target effects of introduced RNAi species are areas that need particular improvement if the methodology is to be fruitful.

How might one use RNAi to study developmental pathways?

Textbook Question

Much of what we know about gene interactions in development has been learned using nematodes, yeast, flies, and bacteria. This is due, in part, to the relative ease of genetic manipulation of these well-characterized genomes. However, of great interest are gene interactions involving complex diseases in humans. Wang and White [(2011). Nature Methods 8(4):341–346] describe work using RNAi to examine the interactive proteome in mammalian cells. They mention that knockdown inefficiencies and off-target effects of introduced RNAi species are areas that need particular improvement if the methodology is to be fruitful.

Comment on how 'knockdown inefficiencies' and 'off-target effects' would influence the interpretation of results.

Textbook Question

Dominguez et al. (2004) suggest that by studying genes that determine growth and tissue specification in the eye of Drosophila, much can be learned about human eye development.

What evidence suggests that genetic eye determinants in Drosophila are also found in humans? Include a discussion of orthologous genes in your answer.

