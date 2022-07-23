What aspects of development do maternal-effect genes control?

Textbook Question
Distinguish between the syncytial blastoderm stage and the cellular blastoderm stage in Drosophila embryogenesis.
What are maternal-effect genes?
When are gene products from these genes made, and where are they located?
What is the phenotype of maternal-effect mutations?
What are zygotic genes, and when are their gene products made?
What is the phenotype associated with zygotic gene mutations?