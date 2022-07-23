Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Chapter 23, Problem 7b

What is the phenotype associated with zygotic gene mutations?

Understand the concept of zygotic gene mutations: these are mutations that occur in the zygote, the single cell formed after fertilization, and affect the genes inherited by the organism.
Recall that the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
Recognize that zygotic gene mutations affect the genotype of the organism directly, so the phenotype will reflect the effects of these mutations in the organism's cells and tissues.
Consider that the phenotype associated with zygotic gene mutations can vary depending on whether the mutation is dominant, recessive, or has incomplete dominance, and whether it affects essential or non-essential genes.
Summarize that the phenotype of zygotic gene mutations typically manifests in the organism itself, as opposed to mutations in gametes or parental somatic cells, and can include altered traits, developmental abnormalities, or disease states depending on the mutation's nature.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zygotic Genes and Their Role

Zygotic genes are those expressed in the embryo after fertilization, controlling development and differentiation. Mutations in these genes affect the embryo's own genotype and can lead to altered or abnormal phenotypes in the developing organism.
Phenotype Resulting from Gene Mutations

A phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, influenced by its genotype. Mutations in zygotic genes can cause visible developmental defects or functional abnormalities in the organism's traits.
Difference Between Maternal and Zygotic Effects

Maternal effect genes are expressed in the mother and influence the embryo's phenotype through deposited products, while zygotic gene mutations affect the embryo's own genome. Understanding this distinction helps clarify how mutations manifest in the phenotype.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What aspects of development do maternal-effect genes control?

Textbook Question

What is the phenotype of maternal-effect mutations?

Textbook Question

What are zygotic genes, and when are their gene products made?

Textbook Question

Does the maternal genotype contain zygotic genes?

Textbook Question

List the main classes of zygotic genes. What is the function of each class of these genes?

Textbook Question

Experiments have shown that any nuclei placed in the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole of the Drosophila egg will differentiate into germ cells. If polar cytoplasm is transplanted into the anterior end of the egg just after fertilization, what will happen to nuclei that migrate into this cytoplasm at the anterior pole?

