Textbook Question
Write a short essay based on the concepts related to stages of development that outlines the role of differential transcription, gene control of cell fate, and the role of signaling systems in development.
353
views
Write a short essay based on the concepts related to stages of development that outlines the role of differential transcription, gene control of cell fate, and the role of signaling systems in development.
Carefully distinguish between the terms differentiation and determination. Which phenomenon occurs initially during development?
Nuclei from almost any source may be injected into Xenopus oocytes. Studies have shown that these nuclei remain active in transcription and translation. How can such an experimental system be useful in developmental genetic studies?
What are maternal-effect genes?
When are gene products from these genes made, and where are they located?
What aspects of development do maternal-effect genes control?