What are maternal-effect genes?

Textbook Question
Carefully distinguish between the terms differentiation and determination. Which phenomenon occurs initially during development?
523
views
Carefully distinguish between the terms differentiation and determination. Which phenomenon occurs initially during development?
Nuclei from almost any source may be injected into Xenopus oocytes. Studies have shown that these nuclei remain active in transcription and translation. How can such an experimental system be useful in developmental genetic studies?
Distinguish between the syncytial blastoderm stage and the cellular blastoderm stage in Drosophila embryogenesis.
When are gene products from these genes made, and where are they located?
What aspects of development do maternal-effect genes control?
What is the phenotype of maternal-effect mutations?