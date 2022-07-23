Describe the steps by which the TP53 gene responds to DNA damage and/or cellular stress to promote cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis. Given that TP53 is a recessive gene and is not located on the X chromosome, why would people who inherit just one mutant copy of a recessive tumor-suppressor gene be at higher risk of developing cancer than those without the recessive gene?
Distinguish between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes. In what ways can proto-oncogenes be converted to oncogenes?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Proto-oncogenes
Oncogenes
Conversion of Proto-oncogenes to Oncogenes
Part of the Ras protein is associated with the plasma membrane, and part extends into the cytoplasm. How does the Ras protein transmit a signal from outside the cell into the cytoplasm? What happens in cases where the ras gene is mutated?
If a cell suffers damage to its DNA while in S phase, how can this damage be repaired before the cell enters mitosis?
Of the two classes of genes associated with cancer, tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes, mutations in which group can be considered gain-of-function mutations? In which group are the loss-of-function mutations? Explain.
How do translocations such as the Philadelphia chromosome contribute to cancer?
Explain why many oncogenic viruses contain genes whose products interact with tumor-suppressor proteins.