Explain why many oncogenic viruses contain genes whose products interact with tumor-suppressor proteins.

Understand that oncogenic viruses are viruses that can cause cancer by altering the normal regulation of cell growth.
Recognize that tumor-suppressor proteins are crucial in regulating the cell cycle and preventing uncontrolled cell division.
Identify that many oncogenic viruses have evolved to contain genes that produce proteins capable of interacting with and inhibiting tumor-suppressor proteins.
Consider that by interacting with tumor-suppressor proteins, these viral proteins can disrupt normal cell cycle control, leading to unregulated cell proliferation.
Acknowledge that this interaction can contribute to the transformation of normal cells into cancerous cells, as the inhibition of tumor-suppressor proteins removes critical checks on cell growth.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oncogenic Viruses

Oncogenic viruses are viruses that can cause cancer in host organisms. They often integrate their genetic material into the host's genome, leading to the alteration of normal cellular functions. This can result in uncontrolled cell growth and division, a hallmark of cancer. Understanding how these viruses operate is crucial for studying their role in tumorigenesis.
Tumor-Suppressor Proteins

Tumor-suppressor proteins are crucial for regulating cell growth and preventing tumor formation. They function by repairing DNA, controlling the cell cycle, and promoting apoptosis (programmed cell death). When these proteins are inactivated or mutated, the regulatory mechanisms fail, allowing cells to proliferate uncontrollably. Many oncogenic viruses produce proteins that can inhibit these tumor-suppressor functions.
Protein-Protein Interactions

Protein-protein interactions are essential for many cellular processes, including signal transduction and regulation of the cell cycle. Oncogenic viruses often encode proteins that mimic or bind to tumor-suppressor proteins, disrupting their normal function. This interference can lead to the evasion of growth control mechanisms, contributing to the development of cancer. Understanding these interactions is key to developing targeted therapies.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Distinguish between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes. In what ways can proto-oncogenes be converted to oncogenes?

890
views
Textbook Question

Of the two classes of genes associated with cancer, tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes, mutations in which group can be considered gain-of-function mutations? In which group are the loss-of-function mutations? Explain.

580
views
Textbook Question

How do translocations such as the Philadelphia chromosome contribute to cancer?

770
views
Textbook Question

DNA sequencing has provided data to indicate that cancer cells may contain tens of thousands of somatic mutations, only some of which confer a growth advantage to a cancer cell. How do scientists describe and categorize these recently discovered populations of mutations in cancer cells?

722
views
Textbook Question

How do normal cells protect themselves from accumulating mutations in genes that could lead to cancer? How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in these processes?

406
views
Textbook Question

Describe the difference between an acute transforming virus and a virus that does not cause tumors.

732
views