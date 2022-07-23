Distinguish between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes. In what ways can proto-oncogenes be converted to oncogenes?
Explain why many oncogenic viruses contain genes whose products interact with tumor-suppressor proteins.
Key Concepts
Oncogenic Viruses
Tumor-Suppressor Proteins
Protein-Protein Interactions
Of the two classes of genes associated with cancer, tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes, mutations in which group can be considered gain-of-function mutations? In which group are the loss-of-function mutations? Explain.
How do translocations such as the Philadelphia chromosome contribute to cancer?
DNA sequencing has provided data to indicate that cancer cells may contain tens of thousands of somatic mutations, only some of which confer a growth advantage to a cancer cell. How do scientists describe and categorize these recently discovered populations of mutations in cancer cells?
How do normal cells protect themselves from accumulating mutations in genes that could lead to cancer? How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in these processes?
Describe the difference between an acute transforming virus and a virus that does not cause tumors.