What is apoptosis, and under what circumstances do cells undergo this process?
Part of the Ras protein is associated with the plasma membrane, and part extends into the cytoplasm. How does the Ras protein transmit a signal from outside the cell into the cytoplasm? What happens in cases where the ras gene is mutated?
Define tumor-suppressor genes. Why is a mutated single copy of a tumor-suppressor gene expected to behave as a recessive gene?
Describe the steps by which the TP53 gene responds to DNA damage and/or cellular stress to promote cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis. Given that TP53 is a recessive gene and is not located on the X chromosome, why would people who inherit just one mutant copy of a recessive tumor-suppressor gene be at higher risk of developing cancer than those without the recessive gene?
If a cell suffers damage to its DNA while in S phase, how can this damage be repaired before the cell enters mitosis?
Distinguish between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes. In what ways can proto-oncogenes be converted to oncogenes?
Of the two classes of genes associated with cancer, tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes, mutations in which group can be considered gain-of-function mutations? In which group are the loss-of-function mutations? Explain.