Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 24 - Cancer GeneticsProblem 11
Chapter 24, Problem 11

Part of the Ras protein is associated with the plasma membrane, and part extends into the cytoplasm. How does the Ras protein transmit a signal from outside the cell into the cytoplasm? What happens in cases where the ras gene is mutated?

Ras protein is a small GTPase that acts as a molecular switch in signal transduction pathways, particularly in the transmission of signals from cell surface receptors to the inside of the cell.
When a growth factor binds to a receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) on the cell surface, the receptor becomes activated and undergoes autophosphorylation, creating binding sites for adaptor proteins.
Adaptor proteins, such as Grb2, bind to the phosphorylated RTK and recruit a guanine nucleotide exchange factor (GEF) like SOS, which facilitates the exchange of GDP for GTP on Ras, activating it.
Activated Ras (Ras-GTP) interacts with and activates downstream effectors, such as the Raf kinase, initiating a kinase cascade that ultimately leads to changes in gene expression and cellular responses.
In cases where the ras gene is mutated, it can lead to constitutive activation of Ras, meaning it remains in the GTP-bound active state, which can result in uncontrolled cell division and contribute to cancer development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Signal Transduction

Signal transduction is the process by which a cell responds to external signals, often involving a series of molecular events. In the case of the Ras protein, it acts as a molecular switch that relays signals from cell surface receptors to intracellular pathways, facilitating communication between the extracellular environment and the cytoplasm.
Transduction

Ras Protein Function

The Ras protein is a small GTPase that plays a critical role in cell signaling pathways, particularly those regulating cell growth and differentiation. When activated by binding to GTP, Ras interacts with various downstream effectors, propagating the signal within the cell. This activation is crucial for normal cellular functions.
Proteins

Mutations in the Ras Gene

Mutations in the ras gene can lead to constitutive activation of the Ras protein, meaning it remains in an active state regardless of external signals. This can result in uncontrolled cell proliferation and is commonly associated with various cancers. Understanding these mutations is essential for developing targeted therapies in cancer treatment.
Cancer Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is apoptosis, and under what circumstances do cells undergo this process?

894
views
Textbook Question

Define tumor-suppressor genes. Why is a mutated single copy of a tumor-suppressor gene expected to behave as a recessive gene?

771
views
Textbook Question

Describe the steps by which the TP53 gene responds to DNA damage and/or cellular stress to promote cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis. Given that TP53 is a recessive gene and is not located on the X chromosome, why would people who inherit just one mutant copy of a recessive tumor-suppressor gene be at higher risk of developing cancer than those without the recessive gene?

914
views
Textbook Question

If a cell suffers damage to its DNA while in S phase, how can this damage be repaired before the cell enters mitosis?

557
views
Textbook Question

Distinguish between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes. In what ways can proto-oncogenes be converted to oncogenes?

890
views
Textbook Question

Of the two classes of genes associated with cancer, tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes, mutations in which group can be considered gain-of-function mutations? In which group are the loss-of-function mutations? Explain.

580
views