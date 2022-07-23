Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 8

What is apoptosis, and under what circumstances do cells undergo this process?

Understand that apoptosis is a form of programmed cell death, a controlled process by which cells orderly dismantle themselves without causing harm to the surrounding tissue.
Recognize that apoptosis is different from necrosis, which is uncontrolled cell death due to injury or damage.
Identify the key circumstances under which cells undergo apoptosis, such as during normal development (e.g., shaping organs), eliminating damaged or infected cells, and maintaining tissue homeostasis.
Note that apoptosis can be triggered by internal signals like DNA damage or external signals such as binding of death ligands to cell surface receptors.
Summarize that apoptosis is essential for organismal health by removing unwanted or potentially harmful cells in a regulated manner.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Apoptosis

Apoptosis is a programmed cell death process that allows cells to die in a controlled and regulated manner. It is essential for maintaining tissue homeostasis and eliminating damaged or unnecessary cells without causing inflammation.
Triggers of Apoptosis

Triggers of Apoptosis

Cells undergo apoptosis in response to various internal and external signals, such as DNA damage, oxidative stress, infection, or developmental cues. These triggers activate signaling pathways that initiate the apoptotic process.
Mechanisms of Apoptosis

Mechanisms of Apoptosis

Apoptosis involves a series of molecular events including activation of caspases, mitochondrial membrane permeabilization, and DNA fragmentation. These mechanisms ensure the cell is dismantled efficiently and safely.
Speciation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can mutations in non-coding segments of DNA contribute to the development of cancers?

Textbook Question

What is the difference between saying that cancer is inherited and saying that the predisposition to cancer is inherited?

Textbook Question

As a genetic counselor, you are asked to assess the risk for a couple with a family history of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) who are thinking about having children. Neither the husband nor the wife has colorectal cancer, but the husband has a sister with FAP. What is the probability that this couple will have a child with FAP? Are there any tests that you could recommend to help in this assessment?

Textbook Question

Define tumor-suppressor genes. Why is a mutated single copy of a tumor-suppressor gene expected to behave as a recessive gene?

Textbook Question

Describe the steps by which the TP53 gene responds to DNA damage and/or cellular stress to promote cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis. Given that TP53 is a recessive gene and is not located on the X chromosome, why would people who inherit just one mutant copy of a recessive tumor-suppressor gene be at higher risk of developing cancer than those without the recessive gene?

Textbook Question

Part of the Ras protein is associated with the plasma membrane, and part extends into the cytoplasm. How does the Ras protein transmit a signal from outside the cell into the cytoplasm? What happens in cases where the ras gene is mutated?

