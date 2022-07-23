Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Concepts of Genetics
Chapter 24, Problem 6

What is the difference between saying that cancer is inherited and saying that the predisposition to cancer is inherited?

Step 1: Understand the meaning of 'cancer is inherited' — this implies that the actual disease (cancer itself) is directly passed down from parent to offspring through genes, meaning the child would have cancer simply by inheritance.
Step 2: Understand the meaning of 'predisposition to cancer is inherited' — this means that certain genetic factors or mutations that increase the likelihood or risk of developing cancer are passed down, but the disease itself is not guaranteed to occur.
Step 3: Recognize that inheriting a predisposition involves carrying specific gene variants (such as mutations in tumor suppressor genes or oncogenes) that make an individual more susceptible to cancer when combined with environmental or lifestyle factors.
Step 4: Contrast this with inheriting cancer itself, which is rare because cancer is generally a result of multiple genetic changes and external influences accumulating over time, not a single inherited condition.
Step 5: Summarize that inheriting cancer predisposition means having a higher risk due to genetic factors, whereas inheriting cancer would mean the disease is present from birth, which is not typically how cancer develops.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inherited Cancer

Inherited cancer refers to cancer that arises directly due to genetic mutations passed from parents to offspring, causing cancer to develop as a direct consequence of these mutations in every cell.
Genetic Predisposition to Cancer

A genetic predisposition means inheriting mutations that increase the likelihood of developing cancer, but do not guarantee it; environmental and lifestyle factors also influence whether cancer actually develops.
Difference Between Inheritance of Cancer and Predisposition

The key difference is that inherited cancer means cancer itself is passed down, while inherited predisposition means only a higher risk is inherited, not the cancer itself; predisposition requires additional factors to trigger cancer.
