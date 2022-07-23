Where are the major regulatory points in the cell cycle?

Textbook Question
How do we know that malignant tumors arise from a single cell that contains mutations?
How do we know that cancer development requires more than one mutation?
How do we know that cancer cells contain defects in DNA repair?
List the functions of kinases and cyclins, and describe how they interact to cause cells to move through the cell cycle.
How can mutations in non-coding segments of DNA contribute to the development of cancers?
What is the difference between saying that cancer is inherited and saying that the predisposition to cancer is inherited?