Ch. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 26
Chapter 25, Problem 26

Consider a true-breeding plant, AABBCC, crossed with another true-breeding plant, aabbcc, whose resulting offspring are AaBbCc. If you cross the F₁ generation, and independent assortment is operational, the expected fraction of offspring in each phenotypic class is given by the expression N!/M!(N−M)! where N is the total number of alleles (six in this example) and M is the number of uppercase alleles. In a cross of AaBbCc×AaBbCc, what proportion of the offspring would be expected to contain two uppercase alleles?

Identify the genotypes of the F₁ generation: AaBbCc.
Determine the possible combinations of alleles for each gene: A/a, B/b, C/c.
Calculate the total number of alleles (N) involved in the cross: 6 alleles (2 for each gene).
Determine the number of uppercase alleles (M) needed: 2 uppercase alleles.
Use the binomial coefficient formula N!/M!(N−M)! to calculate the number of ways to choose 2 uppercase alleles from 6 total alleles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It includes concepts such as dominant and recessive alleles, genotype, and phenotype. In this context, understanding how alleles segregate and assort independently during gamete formation is crucial for predicting offspring traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait does not affect the inheritance of another. In the given question, this principle allows us to calculate the expected proportions of offspring phenotypes when crossing two heterozygous plants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Binomial Probability

Binomial probability is a statistical method used to determine the likelihood of a certain number of successes in a fixed number of trials, given a constant probability of success. In the context of the genetic cross, it helps calculate the expected proportion of offspring with specific combinations of alleles, such as two uppercase alleles, by applying the binomial formula to the outcomes of the cross.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Probability
