Ch. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 28a
Chapter 25, Problem 28a

Floral traits in plants often play key roles in diversification, in that slight modifications of those traits, if genetically determined, may quickly lead to reproductive restrictions and evolution. Insight into genetic involvement in flower formation is often acquired through selection experiments that expose realized heritability. Lendvai and Levin (2003) conducted a series of artificial selection experiments on flower size (diameter) in Phlox drummondii. Data from their selection experiments are presented in the following table in modified form and content.
Table showing flower diameter means in mm for control, selected parents, and offspring across 1997-1999 in selection experiments.
Considering that differences in control values represent year-to-year differences in greenhouse conditions, calculate (in mm) the average response to selection over the three-year period. 

Step 1: Understand the concept of response to selection (R). It is calculated as the difference between the mean trait value of the offspring and the mean trait value of the control group for each year. The formula is: R=Mean(Offspring)-Mean(Control).
Step 2: For each year (1997, 1998, and 1999), calculate the response to selection using the data provided in the table. Subtract the control mean from the offspring mean for each year.
Step 3: Once the response to selection (R) is calculated for each year, sum up the values of R across the three years.
Step 4: Divide the total response to selection by the number of years (3) to calculate the average response to selection over the three-year period. The formula is: Average=Sum(R)3.
Step 5: Interpret the average response to selection value in the context of the experiment, noting how flower size evolved under artificial selection over the three-year period.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heritability

Heritability refers to the proportion of observed variation in a trait among individuals that can be attributed to genetic differences. It is a key concept in genetics, particularly in understanding how traits are passed from one generation to the next. In the context of the selection experiments, heritability helps determine how much of the variation in flower size is due to genetic factors versus environmental influences.
Artificial Selection

Artificial selection is a process by which humans breed plants or animals for specific traits. In the case of the Phlox drummondii experiments, researchers selected for larger flower sizes over multiple generations. This method allows scientists to study the genetic basis of traits and observe how selection pressures can lead to changes in those traits over time.
Response to Selection

Response to selection is the change in the average trait value in a population due to selection over time. It is calculated by measuring the difference in trait values before and after selection. In the context of the question, calculating the average response to selection for flower size involves analyzing the data from the experiments to determine how much the average size of flowers has changed as a result of the selection process.
