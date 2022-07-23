Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 19
Chapter 25, Problem 19

In a population of 100 inbred, genotypically identical rice plants, variance for grain yield is 4.67. What is the heritability for yield? Would you advise a rice breeder to improve yield in this strain of rice plants by selection?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of heritability in the broad sense, which is the proportion of the total phenotypic variance that is due to genetic variance. It is given by the formula: \(H^2 = \frac{V_G}{V_P}\), where \(V_G\) is the genetic variance and \(V_P\) is the total phenotypic variance.
Note that the population consists of inbred, genotypically identical rice plants. Since all plants are genetically identical, the genetic variance \(V_G\) is effectively zero because there is no genetic variation among individuals.
Recognize that the observed variance in grain yield (4.67) must therefore be due to environmental variance \(V_E\), since \(V_P = V_G + V_E\) and \(V_G = 0\) in this case.
Calculate heritability using the formula \(H^2 = \frac{V_G}{V_P}\). Since \(V_G = 0\), heritability \(H^2\) will be zero, indicating no genetic contribution to the observed variance in yield.
Interpret the result: with zero heritability, selection for improved yield in this strain will not be effective because the variation in yield is not due to genetic differences. Advise the breeder accordingly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heritability in the Broad Sense

Heritability in the broad sense (H²) measures the proportion of total phenotypic variance in a trait that is due to genetic variance. It is calculated as the ratio of genetic variance to total phenotypic variance. In inbred, genotypically identical populations, genetic variance is minimal or zero, affecting heritability estimates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:04
Calculating Heritability

Phenotypic Variance and Genetic Variance

Phenotypic variance (Vp) is the total variation observed in a trait, arising from both genetic (Vg) and environmental (Ve) factors. In genetically identical populations, Vg is near zero, so Vp mainly reflects environmental variance. Understanding these components is essential to interpret heritability and predict response to selection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:34
Analyzing Trait Variance

Selection and Breeding Implications

Selection effectiveness depends on heritability; high heritability means genetic factors strongly influence the trait, so selection can improve it. In populations with low or zero genetic variance, selection is unlikely to yield improvement, as observed variation is mostly environmental and not heritable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Artificial Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In an assessment of learning in Drosophila, flies were trained to avoid certain olfactory cues. In one population, a mean of 8.5 trials was required. A subgroup of this parental population that was trained most quickly (mean=6.0) was interbred, and their progeny were examined. These flies demonstrated a mean training value of 7.5. Calculate realized heritability for olfactory learning in Drosophila.

435
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you want to develop a population of Drosophila that would rapidly learn to avoid certain substances the flies could detect by smell. Based on the heritability estimate you obtained in Problem 16, do you think it would be worth doing this by artificial selection? Why or why not?

467
views
Textbook Question

In a population of tomato plants, mean fruit weight is 60 g and is 0.3. Predict the mean weight of the progeny if tomato plants whose fruit averaged 80 g were selected from the original population and interbred.

425
views
Textbook Question

Many traits of economic or medical significance are determined by quantitative trait loci (QTLs) in which many genes, usually scattered throughout the genome, contribute to expression.

What general procedures are used to identify such loci?

426
views
Textbook Question

Many traits of economic or medical significance are determined by quantitative trait loci (QTLs) in which many genes, usually scattered throughout the genome, contribute to expression.

What is meant by the term cosegregate in the context of QTL mapping? Why are markers such as RFLPs, SNPs, and microsatellites often used in QTL mapping?

454
views
Textbook Question

A 3-inch plant was crossed with a 15-inch plant, and all F₁ plants were 9 inches. The F₂ plants exhibited a 'normal distribution,' with heights of 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 inches.

What ratio will constitute the 'normal distribution' in the F₂?

376
views