Suppose you want to develop a population of Drosophila that would rapidly learn to avoid certain substances the flies could detect by smell. Based on the heritability estimate you obtained in Problem 16, do you think it would be worth doing this by artificial selection? Why or why not?
Many traits of economic or medical significance are determined by quantitative trait loci (QTLs) in which many genes, usually scattered throughout the genome, contribute to expression.
What general procedures are used to identify such loci?
Key Concepts
Quantitative Trait Loci (QTL)
Genetic Mapping
Statistical Analysis in QTL Mapping
In a population of tomato plants, mean fruit weight is 60 g and h² is 0.3. Predict the mean weight of the progeny if tomato plants whose fruit averaged 80 g were selected from the original population and interbred.
In a population of 100 inbred, genotypically identical rice plants, variance for grain yield is 4.67. What is the heritability for yield? Would you advise a rice breeder to improve yield in this strain of rice plants by selection?
What is meant by the term cosegregate in the context of QTL mapping? Why are markers such as RFLPs, SNPs, and microsatellites often used in QTL mapping?
A 3-inch plant was crossed with a 15-inch plant, and all F₁ plants were 9 inches. The F₂ plants exhibited a 'normal distribution,' with heights of 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 inches.
What ratio will constitute the 'normal distribution' in the F₂?
A 3-inch plant was crossed with a 15-inch plant, and all F₁ plants were 9 inches. The F₂ plants exhibited a 'normal distribution,' with heights of 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 inches.
What will be the outcome if the F₁ plants are testcrossed with plants that are homozygous for all nonadditive alleles?