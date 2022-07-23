Apply the Castle-Wright estimator formula, which estimates the minimum number of effective factors (polygenes) as: \[\text{Number of polygenes} = \frac{(P_1 - P_2)^2}{8(V_{F2} - V_E)}\] where \(P_1\) and \(P_2\) are the mean phenotypic values of the two parental lines, \(V_{F2}\) is the variance in the F2 generation, and \(V_E\) is the environmental variance.