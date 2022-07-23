Textbook Question
How do we know that threshold traits are actually polygenic even though they may have as few as two discrete phenotypic classes?
What findings led geneticists to postulate the multiple-factor hypothesis that invoked the idea of additive alleles to explain inheritance patterns?
How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?
How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?