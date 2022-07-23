Textbook Question
How do we know that threshold traits are actually polygenic even though they may have as few as two discrete phenotypic classes?
How can we ascertain the number of polygenes involved in the inheritance of a quantitative trait?
How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?
How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?
Write a short essay that discusses the difference between the more traditional Mendelian and neo-Mendelian modes of inheritance (qualitative inheritance) and quantitative inheritance.