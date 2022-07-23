Erma and Harvey were a compatible barnyard pair, but a curious sight. Harvey's tail was only 6 cm long, while Erma's was 30 cm. Their F₁ piglet offspring all grew tails that were 18 cm. When inbred, an F₂ generation resulted in many piglets (Erma and Harvey's grandpigs), whose tails ranged in 4-cm intervals from 6 to 30 cm (6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, and 30). Most had 18-cm tails, while 1/64 had 6-cm tails and 1/64 had 30-cm tails.

Explain how these tail lengths were inherited by describing the mode of inheritance, indicating how many gene pairs were at work, and designating the genotypes of Harvey, Erma, and their 18-cm-tail offspring.