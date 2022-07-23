Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 26 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 27a
Chapter 26, Problem 27a

A form of dwarfism known as Ellis–van Creveld syndrome was first discovered in the late 1930s, when Richard Ellis and Simon van Creveld shared a train compartment on the way to a pediatrics meeting. In the course of conversation, they discovered that they each had a patient with this syndrome. They published a description of the syndrome in 1940. Affected individuals have a short-limbed form of dwarfism and often have defects of the lips and teeth, and polydactyly (extra fingers). The largest pedigree for the condition was reported in an Old Order Amish population in eastern Pennsylvania by Victor McKusick and his colleagues (1964). In that community, about 5 per 1000 births are affected, and in the population of 8000, the observed frequency is 2 per 1000. All affected individuals have unaffected parents, and all affected cases can trace their ancestry to Samuel King and his wife, who arrived in the area in 1774. It is known that neither King nor his wife was affected with the disorder. There are no cases of the disorder in other Amish communities, such as those in Ohio or Indiana.
From the information provided, derive the most likely mode of inheritance of this disorder. Using the Hardy–Weinberg law, calculate the frequency of the mutant allele in the population and the frequency of heterozygotes, assuming Hardy–Weinberg conditions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine the mode of inheritance based on the pedigree information. Since all affected individuals have unaffected parents and the disorder appears in about 5 per 1000 births, this suggests a recessive inheritance pattern. In autosomal recessive disorders, affected individuals are homozygous for the mutant allele, while parents are typically heterozygous carriers without symptoms.
Step 2: Define the allele frequencies using Hardy–Weinberg notation. Let \(q\) represent the frequency of the mutant allele and \(p\) represent the frequency of the normal allele. Since there are only two alleles, \(p + q = 1\).
Step 3: Use the frequency of affected individuals to find \(q\). The frequency of affected individuals corresponds to the homozygous recessive genotype, which is \(q^2\). Given that the frequency of affected individuals is 5 per 1000 births, express this as \(q^2 = \frac{5}{1000}\).
Step 4: Calculate the frequency of heterozygotes (carriers). The heterozygous genotype frequency is given by \$2pq\(. Since \)p = 1 - q\(, substitute this into the expression to get \)2q(1 - q)$.
Step 5: Summarize the results. You now have expressions for the mutant allele frequency \(q\), the normal allele frequency \(p\), and the heterozygote frequency \$2pq$. These can be used to understand the genetic structure of the population under Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive disorders require two copies of a mutant allele for the phenotype to be expressed. Affected individuals often have unaffected parents who are carriers (heterozygotes). The disorder appears in offspring when both parents pass on the mutant allele, explaining why the syndrome appears in certain populations with a common ancestor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees

Hardy–Weinberg Equilibrium

The Hardy–Weinberg law predicts genotype frequencies in a population under ideal conditions (no mutation, migration, selection, or genetic drift). It relates allele frequencies (p and q) to genotype frequencies (p², 2pq, q²), allowing calculation of carrier and affected individual frequencies from observed disease prevalence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:04
Hardy Weinberg

Founder Effect and Population Genetics

The founder effect occurs when a small group establishes a new population, carrying limited genetic variation. This can increase the frequency of rare alleles, as seen in the Amish community descended from Samuel King. Understanding this helps explain the high incidence of Ellis–van Creveld syndrome in this isolated population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Some critics have warned that the use of gene therapy to correct genetic disorders will affect the course of human evolution. Evaluate this criticism in light of what you know about population genetics and evolution, distinguishing between somatic gene therapy and germ-line gene therapy.

624
views
Textbook Question

List the barriers that prevent interbreeding, and give an example of each.

457
views
Textbook Question

What are the two groups of reproductive isolating mechanisms? Which of these is regarded as more efficient, and why?

722
views
Textbook Question

A form of dwarfism known as Ellis–van Creveld syndrome was first discovered in the late 1930s, when Richard Ellis and Simon van Creveld shared a train compartment on the way to a pediatrics meeting. In the course of conversation, they discovered that they each had a patient with this syndrome. They published a description of the syndrome in 1940. Affected individuals have a short-limbed form of dwarfism and often have defects of the lips and teeth, and polydactyly (extra fingers). The largest pedigree for the condition was reported in an Old Order Amish population in eastern Pennsylvania by Victor McKusick and his colleagues (1964). In that community, about 5 per 1000 births are affected, and in the population of 8000, the observed frequency is 2 per 1000. All affected individuals have unaffected parents, and all affected cases can trace their ancestry to Samuel King and his wife, who arrived in the area in 1774. It is known that neither King nor his wife was affected with the disorder. There are no cases of the disorder in other Amish communities, such as those in Ohio or Indiana.

What is the most likely explanation for the high frequency of the disorder in the Pennsylvania Amish community and its absence in other Amish communities?

779
views
Textbook Question

The original source of new alleles, upon which selection operates, is mutation, a random event that occurs without regard to selectional value in the organism. Although many model organisms have been used to study mutational events in populations, some investigators have developed abiotic molecular models. Soll et al. (2006. Genetics 175: 267-275) examined one such model to study the relationship between both deleterious and advantageous mutations and population size in a ligase molecule composed of RNA (a ribozyme). Soll found that the smaller the population of molecules, the more likely it was that not only deleterious mutations but also advantageous mutations would disappear. Why would population size influence the survival of both types of mutations (deleterious and advantageous) in populations?

544
views
Textbook Question

A number of comparisons of nucleotide sequences among hominids and rodents indicate that inbreeding may have occurred more often in hominid than in rodent ancestry. Bakewell et al. (2007. Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. [USA] 104: 7489-7494) suggest that an ancient population bottleneck that left approximately 10,000 humans might have caused early humans to have a greater chance of genetic disease. Why would a population bottleneck influence the frequency of genetic disease?

413
views