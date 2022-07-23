Skip to main content
Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 26 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 29
Chapter 26, Problem 29

A number of comparisons of nucleotide sequences among hominids and rodents indicate that inbreeding may have occurred more often in hominid than in rodent ancestry. Bakewell et al. (2007. Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. [USA] 104: 7489-7494) suggest that an ancient population bottleneck that left approximately 10,000 humans might have caused early humans to have a greater chance of genetic disease. Why would a population bottleneck influence the frequency of genetic disease?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a population bottleneck is: it is an event where a population's size is drastically reduced for at least one generation, leading to a smaller gene pool.
Recognize that a smaller gene pool means less genetic diversity, which increases the chance that individuals will inherit the same alleles, including harmful recessive alleles.
Recall that many genetic diseases are caused by recessive alleles, which only manifest when an individual inherits two copies (one from each parent).
Consider that in a bottlenecked population, the probability of mating between related individuals (inbreeding) increases, raising the chance that offspring will be homozygous for deleterious alleles.
Conclude that the bottleneck increases the frequency of genetic diseases because harmful alleles become more common and are more likely to be expressed due to reduced genetic variation and increased inbreeding.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Bottleneck

A population bottleneck occurs when a population's size is drastically reduced for at least one generation, leading to a loss of genetic diversity. This reduction means fewer alleles are passed on, which can increase the frequency of certain genetic traits, including harmful mutations, in the surviving population.
Genetic Drift

Genetic Drift

Genetic drift is the random fluctuation of allele frequencies in a population, especially significant in small populations. After a bottleneck, genetic drift can cause certain alleles, including deleterious ones, to become more common purely by chance, increasing the risk of genetic diseases.
Inbreeding and Its Effects

Inbreeding occurs when closely related individuals mate, increasing the chance that offspring inherit identical copies of harmful recessive alleles. Bottlenecks often lead to inbreeding due to reduced population size, which raises the frequency of genetic diseases by exposing recessive mutations.
