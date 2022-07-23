Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 26 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 25
Chapter 26, Problem 25

List the barriers that prevent interbreeding, and give an example of each.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that barriers preventing interbreeding are called reproductive isolating mechanisms, which maintain species boundaries by preventing gene flow between populations.
Identify prezygotic barriers, which prevent mating or fertilization between species. Examples include temporal isolation (species breed at different times), habitat isolation (species live in different environments), behavioral isolation (different mating behaviors), mechanical isolation (incompatible reproductive structures), and gametic isolation (incompatible sperm and egg).
Identify postzygotic barriers, which occur after fertilization and reduce the viability or fertility of offspring. Examples include hybrid inviability (offspring fail to develop properly), hybrid sterility (offspring are sterile, like a mule), and hybrid breakdown (offspring of hybrids have reduced fitness).
For each barrier, provide a clear example: for temporal isolation, two frog species breeding in different seasons; for habitat isolation, two species of snakes living in water vs. on land; for behavioral isolation, different bird species with distinct mating calls; for mechanical isolation, flowers with different shapes preventing pollination; for gametic isolation, sea urchin species with incompatible gametes; for hybrid sterility, a mule resulting from a horse and donkey.
Summarize that these barriers act at different stages of reproduction to prevent gene flow and maintain species integrity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prezygotic Barriers

Prezygotic barriers are mechanisms that prevent mating or fertilization between different species. Examples include temporal isolation, where species breed at different times, and behavioral isolation, where differences in mating rituals prevent interbreeding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Speciation

Postzygotic Barriers

Postzygotic barriers occur after fertilization and reduce the viability or fertility of offspring. An example is hybrid sterility, such as a mule resulting from a horse and donkey cross, which is sterile and cannot reproduce.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Speciation

Types of Isolation Mechanisms

Isolation mechanisms include habitat isolation (species live in different environments), mechanical isolation (incompatible reproductive structures), and gametic isolation (incompatible sperm and egg). These barriers prevent gene flow and maintain species boundaries.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Types of Maternal Inheritance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

To increase genetic diversity in the bighorn sheep population described in Problem 23, ten sheep are introduced from a population where the c allele is absent. Assuming that random mating occurs between the original and the introduced sheep, and that the c allele is selectively neutral, what will be the frequency of c in the next generation?

576
views
Textbook Question

What genetic changes take place during speciation?

518
views
Textbook Question

Some critics have warned that the use of gene therapy to correct genetic disorders will affect the course of human evolution. Evaluate this criticism in light of what you know about population genetics and evolution, distinguishing between somatic gene therapy and germ-line gene therapy.

624
views
Textbook Question

What are the two groups of reproductive isolating mechanisms? Which of these is regarded as more efficient, and why?

722
views
Textbook Question

A form of dwarfism known as Ellis–van Creveld syndrome was first discovered in the late 1930s, when Richard Ellis and Simon van Creveld shared a train compartment on the way to a pediatrics meeting. In the course of conversation, they discovered that they each had a patient with this syndrome. They published a description of the syndrome in 1940. Affected individuals have a short-limbed form of dwarfism and often have defects of the lips and teeth, and polydactyly (extra fingers). The largest pedigree for the condition was reported in an Old Order Amish population in eastern Pennsylvania by Victor McKusick and his colleagues (1964). In that community, about 5 per 1000 births are affected, and in the population of 8000, the observed frequency is 2 per 1000. All affected individuals have unaffected parents, and all affected cases can trace their ancestry to Samuel King and his wife, who arrived in the area in 1774. It is known that neither King nor his wife was affected with the disorder. There are no cases of the disorder in other Amish communities, such as those in Ohio or Indiana.

From the information provided, derive the most likely mode of inheritance of this disorder. Using the Hardy–Weinberg law, calculate the frequency of the mutant allele in the population and the frequency of heterozygotes, assuming Hardy–Weinberg conditions.

810
views
Textbook Question

A form of dwarfism known as Ellis–van Creveld syndrome was first discovered in the late 1930s, when Richard Ellis and Simon van Creveld shared a train compartment on the way to a pediatrics meeting. In the course of conversation, they discovered that they each had a patient with this syndrome. They published a description of the syndrome in 1940. Affected individuals have a short-limbed form of dwarfism and often have defects of the lips and teeth, and polydactyly (extra fingers). The largest pedigree for the condition was reported in an Old Order Amish population in eastern Pennsylvania by Victor McKusick and his colleagues (1964). In that community, about 5 per 1000 births are affected, and in the population of 8000, the observed frequency is 2 per 1000. All affected individuals have unaffected parents, and all affected cases can trace their ancestry to Samuel King and his wife, who arrived in the area in 1774. It is known that neither King nor his wife was affected with the disorder. There are no cases of the disorder in other Amish communities, such as those in Ohio or Indiana.

What is the most likely explanation for the high frequency of the disorder in the Pennsylvania Amish community and its absence in other Amish communities?

779
views