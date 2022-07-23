Skip to main content
Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 26, Problem 23

What genetic changes take place during speciation?

1
Understand that speciation is the process by which populations evolve to become distinct species, often involving genetic divergence.
Identify that genetic changes during speciation typically include mutations, which introduce new alleles into the gene pool.
Recognize that genetic drift and natural selection act on these mutations, causing allele frequencies to change over time in isolated populations.
Consider that reproductive isolation mechanisms develop, which can be prezygotic (before fertilization) or postzygotic (after fertilization), reducing gene flow between populations.
Summarize that the accumulation of genetic differences, such as chromosomal rearrangements or gene flow barriers, leads to the formation of new species.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speciation

Speciation is the evolutionary process by which populations evolve to become distinct species. It involves the accumulation of genetic differences that lead to reproductive isolation, preventing gene flow between populations and allowing independent evolutionary paths.
Genetic Divergence

Genetic divergence refers to the accumulation of genetic differences between populations due to mutation, natural selection, and genetic drift. Over time, these differences can lead to distinct traits and reproductive barriers essential for speciation.
Reproductive Isolation

Reproductive isolation occurs when genetic changes prevent interbreeding between populations. It can be prezygotic (before fertilization) or postzygotic (after fertilization), and is crucial for maintaining species boundaries during and after speciation.
