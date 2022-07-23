A botanist studying water lilies in an isolated pond observed three leaf shapes in the population: round, arrowhead, and scalloped. Marker analysis of DNA from 125 individuals showed the round-leaf plants to be homozygous for allele r1, while the plants with arrowhead leaves were homozygous for a different allele at the same locus, r2. Plants with scalloped leaves showed DNA profiles with both the r1 and r2 alleles. Frequency of the r1 allele was estimated at 0.81. If the botanist counted 20 plants with scalloped leaves in the pond, what is the inbreeding coefficient F for this population?