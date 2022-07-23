What is the basis for homology among chromosomes?
In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.
gray, long x gray, vestigial.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Mendelian Inheritance and Dominance
Genotypic and Phenotypic Ratios
Dihybrid Crosses and Independent Assortment
In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.
gray, long x ebony, vestigial
In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.
gray, vestigial x ebony, long
How many different types of gametes can be formed by individuals of the following genotypes:
(a) AaBb
(b) AaBB
(c) AaBbCc
(d) AaBBcc
(e) AaBbcc
(f) AaBbCcDdEe
What are the gametes in each case?
Mendel crossed peas having green seeds with peas having yellow seeds. The F₁ generation produced only yellow seeds. In the F₂, the progeny consisted of 6022 plants with yellow seeds and 2001 plants with green seeds. Of the F₂ yellow-seeded plants, 519 were self-fertilized with the following results: 166 bred true for yellow and 353 produced an F₃ ratio of 3/4 yellow: 1/4 green. Explain these results by diagramming the crosses.
In a study of black guinea pigs and white guinea pigs, 100 black animals were crossed with 100 white animals, and each cross was carried to an F₂ generation. In 94 of the crosses, all the F₁ offspring were black and an F₂ ratio of 3 black:1 white was obtained. In the other 6 cases, half of the F₁ animals were black and the other half were white. Why? Predict the results of crossing the black and white F₁ guinea pigs from the 6 exceptional cases.