What is the basis for homology among chromosomes?

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.
What will the offspring be like if two F₂ white guinea pigs are mated?
Two different matings were made between black members of the F₂ generation, with the following results. Diagram each of the crosses.
Cross Offspring
Cross 1 All black
Cross 2 3/4 black, 1/4 white
gray, long x ebony, vestigial
gray, long x ebony, vestigial
gray, vestigial x ebony, long
gray, vestigial x ebony, long
gray, long x gray, vestigial.
gray, long x gray, vestigial.