What is the basis for homology among chromosomes?

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Two different matings were made between black members of the F₂ generation, with the following results. Diagram each of the crosses.

Cross Offspring

Cross 1 All black

Cross 2 3/4 black, 1/4 white