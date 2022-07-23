Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 40

The following pedigree is characteristic of an inherited condition known as male precocious puberty, where affected males show signs of puberty by age 4. Propose a genetic explanation of this phenotype.
Pedigree chart showing affected males with early puberty across four generations, indicated by shaded squares.

1
Analyze the pedigree to determine the inheritance pattern. Look for clues such as whether the condition is passed from father to son, whether females are affected, and whether the condition skips generations. This will help identify if the trait is autosomal or sex-linked, and dominant or recessive.
Consider the phenotype described in the problem: male precocious puberty. Since the condition specifically affects males, this suggests the possibility of a sex-linked inheritance pattern, likely X-linked or Y-linked.
Evaluate whether the condition could be Y-linked. If the condition is Y-linked, it would only affect males and would be passed directly from father to son without skipping generations. Check the pedigree for this pattern.
If the condition does not fit a Y-linked pattern, consider the possibility of an autosomal dominant inheritance with sex-limited expression. In this case, the gene could be present in both males and females, but the phenotype is only expressed in males due to hormonal or developmental factors.
Propose a genetic explanation based on the evidence. For example, if the condition is Y-linked, it could be caused by a mutation in a gene on the Y chromosome that regulates male puberty. If it is autosomal dominant with sex-limited expression, it could involve a mutation in a gene that interacts with male-specific hormones or pathways.

Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a diagrammatic method used to trace the inheritance patterns of traits through generations in a family. It helps identify whether a trait is autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, or X-linked by examining the affected individuals and their relatives. Understanding how traits are passed down is crucial for proposing genetic explanations for conditions like male precocious puberty.
Genetic Inheritance Patterns

Genetic inheritance patterns describe how traits and conditions are transmitted from parents to offspring. In the case of male precocious puberty, it is important to consider whether the condition is linked to a specific gene mutation, and whether it follows a dominant or recessive inheritance pattern. This understanding aids in predicting the likelihood of occurrence in future generations.
Hormonal Regulation and Genetic Mutations

Hormonal regulation involves the control of bodily functions through hormones, which can be influenced by genetic mutations. In male precocious puberty, mutations in genes that regulate hormone production or signaling pathways can lead to early onset of puberty. Identifying these mutations is essential for understanding the genetic basis of the phenotype and its implications for affected individuals.
