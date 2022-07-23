Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Concepts of Genetics
Chapter 4, Problem 39g
Chapter 4, Problem 39g

A geneticist from an alien planet that prohibits genetic research brought with him to Earth two pure-breeding lines of frogs. One line croaks by uttering 'rib-it rib-it' and has purple eyes. The other line croaks more softly by muttering 'knee-deep knee-deep' and has green eyes. With a newfound freedom of inquiry, the geneticist mated the two types of frogs, producing F₁ frogs that were all utterers and had blue eyes. A large F₂ generation then yielded the following ratios:
27/64 blue-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer
12/64 green-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer
9/64 blue-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer
9/64 purple-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer
4/64 green-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer
3/64 purple-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer
In another experiment, the geneticist crossed two purple-eyed, 'rib-it' utterers together with the results shown here:
9/16 purple-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer
3/16 purple-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer
3/16 green-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer
1/16 green-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer
What were the genotypes of the two parents?

Step 1: Analyze the phenotypes and ratios in the F₁ and F₂ generations. The F₁ generation is uniform, suggesting that the traits are controlled by dominant and recessive alleles. The F₂ generation shows a variety of phenotypes with specific ratios, indicating independent assortment of multiple genes.
Step 2: Identify the traits and their inheritance patterns. The traits are eye color (purple, green, blue) and croaking style ('rib-it' utterer vs. 'knee-deep' mutterer). The ratios suggest that eye color is controlled by two genes (epistasis may be involved), and croaking style is controlled by a separate gene.
Step 3: Deduce the genotypes of the F₁ generation. Since all F₁ frogs are blue-eyed 'rib-it' utterers, they must be heterozygous for both traits. For eye color, the F₁ frogs likely have a genotype that combines alleles for purple and green eyes, resulting in blue eyes due to epistasis. For croaking style, the F₁ frogs are heterozygous for the 'rib-it' utterer trait.
Step 4: Examine the F₂ generation ratios to determine the parental genotypes. The 9:3:3:1 ratio in the second experiment suggests a dihybrid cross. The parents in this experiment are purple-eyed 'rib-it' utterers, which means they are heterozygous for both traits. Their genotypes are likely AaBb, where 'A' and 'B' represent the dominant alleles for eye color and croaking style, respectively.
Step 5: Conclude the genotypes of the original pure-breeding lines. The pure-breeding 'rib-it' utterer with purple eyes must be homozygous dominant for both traits (AABB), while the pure-breeding 'knee-deep' mutterer with green eyes must be homozygous recessive (aabb). These genotypes explain the F₁ generation and subsequent ratios observed in the F₂ generation.

