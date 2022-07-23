Step 2: Calculate the recombination frequencies between each pair of genes. To do this, group the recombinant genotypes based on single crossovers between two genes while keeping the third gene constant. For example, to calculate the recombination frequency between 'a' and 'b', sum the plaques for genotypes that involve a crossover between 'a' and 'b' (e.g., a⁺b⁻c⁺ and a⁻b⁺c⁻), then divide by the total number of plaques (10,000). Repeat this for 'b' and 'c', and 'a' and 'c'.