Ch. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Problem 26
Chapter 7, Problem 26
Chapter 7, Problem 26

In mice, the X-linked dominant mutation Testicular feminization (Tfm) eliminates the normal response to the testicular hormone testosterone during sexual differentiation. An XY mouse bearing the Tfm allele on the X chromosome develops testes, but no further male differentiation occurs—the external genitalia of such an animal are female. From this information, what might you conclude about the role of the Tfm gene product and the X and Y chromosomes in sex determination and sexual differentiation in mammals? Can you devise an experiment, assuming you can 'genetically engineer' the chromosomes of mice, to test and confirm your explanation?

Step 1: Understand the biological context—In mammals, sex determination is typically controlled by the presence of the Y chromosome, specifically the SRY gene, which initiates testis development. The X chromosome carries genes important for sexual differentiation, such as the Tfm gene, which is X-linked dominant and affects the response to testosterone.
Step 2: Analyze the phenotype of the Tfm mutation—An XY mouse with the Tfm mutation develops testes (indicating that the Y chromosome and SRY gene function normally to initiate testis formation), but the external genitalia are female, showing that the mutation disrupts the response to testosterone, preventing male differentiation despite the presence of testes.
Step 3: Formulate a hypothesis about the Tfm gene product—Since the mutation eliminates the normal response to testosterone, the Tfm gene product likely encodes the androgen receptor or a critical component of the testosterone signaling pathway necessary for male sexual differentiation after testis formation.
Step 4: Design an experiment to test the hypothesis—Using genetic engineering, create mice with different combinations of sex chromosomes and Tfm alleles, such as: (a) XY mice with a normal X chromosome, (b) XY mice with the Tfm mutation, (c) XX mice with the Tfm mutation, and (d) XY mice with a Y chromosome lacking SRY but carrying a normal X. Observe the sexual phenotype and hormone responses in each case to confirm the role of the Tfm gene product and the influence of X and Y chromosomes.
Step 5: Predict outcomes and interpret results—If the Tfm gene product is the androgen receptor, then mice with the Tfm mutation will fail to masculinize external genitalia despite having testes, confirming that the Y chromosome initiates testis development but the X-linked Tfm gene is essential for testosterone response and male differentiation.

X-linked Dominant Mutations and Their Effects

X-linked dominant mutations occur on the X chromosome and can affect both males and females, but males are often more severely impacted due to having only one X. The Tfm mutation disrupts the normal function of the androgen receptor, preventing cells from responding to testosterone, which is crucial for male sexual differentiation despite the presence of testes.
Role of Sex Chromosomes in Mammalian Sex Determination

In mammals, the presence of the Y chromosome, specifically the SRY gene, initiates testis development, determining genetic sex as male (XY). However, sexual differentiation depends on hormone signaling pathways, where the X chromosome carries genes like the androgen receptor that mediate the body's response to male hormones.
Experimental Design Using Genetic Engineering to Test Gene Function

To test the role of the Tfm gene product, one could engineer mice with modified X chromosomes carrying either the normal or mutant allele and observe sexual differentiation outcomes. For example, introducing a functional androgen receptor gene into Tfm XY mice should restore male differentiation, confirming the gene's role in hormone response.
Textbook Question
What is the role of the enzyme aromatase in sexual differentiation in reptiles?
Textbook Question

In the wasp Bracon hebetor, a form of parthenogenesis (the development of unfertilized eggs into progeny) resulting in haploid organisms is not uncommon. All haploids are males. When offspring arise from fertilization, females almost invariably result. P. W. Whiting has shown that an X-linked gene with nine multiple alleles (Xₐ, Xb, etc.) controls sex determination. Any homozygous or hemizygous condition results in males, and any heterozygous condition results in females. If an Xₐ/Xb female mates with an Xₐ male and lays 50 percent fertilized and 50 percent unfertilized eggs, what proportion of male and female offspring will result?

Textbook Question

The Amami spiny rat (Tokudaia osimensis) lacks a Y chromosome, yet scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan have reported that key sex-determining genes continue to be expressed in this species. Provide possible explanations for why male differentiation can still occur in this mammalian species despite the absence of a Y chromosome.

Textbook Question

When the cloned cat Carbon Copy (CC) was born, she had black patches and white patches, but completely lacked any orange patches. The knowledgeable students of genetics were not surprised at this outcome. Starting with the somatic ovarian cell used as the source of the nucleus in the cloning process, explain how this outcome occurred.

Textbook Question

In reptiles, sex determination was thought to be controlled by sex-chromosome systems or by temperature-dependent sex determination without an inherited component to sex. But in the Australian lizard, Pogona vitticeps, it was recently revealed that sex is determined by both chromosome composition and by the temperature at which eggs are incubated. What effects might climate change have on temperature-dependent sex determination in this species, and how might this impact the sex ratio for this species in subsequent generations?

Textbook Question

In chickens, a key gene involved in sex determination has recently been identified. Called DMRT1, it is located on the Z chromosome and is absent on the W chromosome. Like SRY in humans, it is male determining. Unlike SRY in humans, however, female chickens (ZW) have a single copy while males (ZZ) have two copies of the gene. Nevertheless, it is transcribed only in the developing testis. Working in the laboratory of Andrew Sinclair (a co-discoverer of the human SRY gene), Craig Smith and colleagues were able to 'knock down' expression of DMRT1 in ZZ embryos using RNA interference techniques. In such cases, the developing gonads look more like ovaries than testes. What conclusions can you draw about the role that the DMRT1 gene plays in chickens in contrast to the role the SRY gene plays in humans?

